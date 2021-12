© Reuters / Andrew Kelly



being non-white "should be considered a risk factor, as long-standing systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19."

New York state health authorities say being black or Latino counts as a risk factor due to persistent social inequality.The New York State Department of Health appeared to announce this week that non-white New Yorkers would receive priority over whites in receiving "extremely limited" Covid-19 therapies for people at risk.Social media users have expressed outrage over the guidance, describing it as"White people need not apply," reacted New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, while lawyer and Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon wrote , "This is illegal and should be enjoined.""How is the race or ethnicity of a patient a legitimate criterion for the allocation of scarce clinical resources (like drugs or hospital beds) by a government entity in 2021 in the USA? And how could this even be constitutional?" questioned Yale Professor Nicholas A. Christakis.