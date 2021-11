© WGEM



Merck announced Friday that updated data on its experimental COVID-19 pill show the drug is less effective than previously reported, and will now move to test treatment for safety.Merck said the pill, Molnupiravir The drugmaker released the results of the study to the Food and Drug Administration, which will meet to discuss the pill in November.Updated data showed Merck announced it would seek authorization for its pill Sept. 28, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Reuters reported . Data from Pfizer's pill found that out of the 1,200 patient study, the drug reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths by 89% compared with a placebo group.