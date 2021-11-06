© Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Shares of German biotech company BioNTech, which co-developed a Covid-19 vaccine with US company Pfizer, took a dramatic 20% plunge on Friday in the wake of a damning whistleblower report.and stood at around $216 at the time of writing.Some analysts tied the dramatic fall - which amounted to- to the publication of an explosive report on the trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on Tuesday,claimed that the company hired poorly-trained vaccinators, that it was slow to investigate the adverse effects, and even falsified data on the trials. She also provided the BMJ with dozens of internal documents to substantiate her claims.Another possible reason for the surprise stock plunge is said to be Pfizer's announcement of the results for its Covid vaccine. On Friday, it cited trial data showing that itsreduces Covid-19 hospitalizations by 89%.The news came on the heels ofanother US pharma company, announcing that clinical trials show that its own vaccine. Merck's drug has since been approved for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the UK.There has been media speculation that the emergence of Covid-19 drugs might have made investors believe that demand for vaccines would decline. Another vaccine developer,