Two weeks ago, the FDA begged a Texas judge to delay production on the first monthly batch of 55,000 pages of Covid-19 vaccine data submitted to the agency by Pfizer. Originally, the agency was set to produce just 500 pages-per-month.For example, in Q4 they added: "or further information regarding the quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data, including by audit or inspection."More from Brown, who notes that Pfizer is now highlighting "concerns about clinical data integrity..."The company also notes that Covid-19 may "diminish in severity or prevalence, or disappear entirely."What's behind the curtain, Pfizer?