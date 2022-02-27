'BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.'
Abstract:
Preclinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells. We detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase.My 2 cents:
Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.
The real issue is this is in vitro (lab, dish etc.) but the failure is that the vaccine companies did not study this in clinical trial. We have no idea in the human model as we have no idea in everything as to the safety of these vaccines and the short, medium, and long-term effects. We have no idea if persons who have taken these vaccines will not have autoimmune disease or be severely ill, or have severe side effects, or even die from the vaccines, in the future. I am particularly concerned for our police and military as to the impact on their well-being for no one, no government official, no public health official, no Njoo, Tam, Fauci, Collins, Walensky, none, can say these vaccines are safe. None of them and IMO, have been near criminal in what they have done forcing and mandating these vaccines. Coming at our children. Saying they are safe with NO safety data. No proper data and these vaccines now have shown to be not properly safe.
Now we see that what was an afterthought or NO thought, seems potentially a reality where COVID vaccine mRNA can be transcribed back to DNA and potentially integrated into the human genome. It seems possible that it can be incorporated into the human genome.
Bottom line: the vaccine developers were dangerous not studying this and the FDA equally dangerous not demanding this. Not demanding and ensuring ADE was studied etc. Not demanding that long term safety data be generated etc. The FDA has failed and potentially harmed millions of people if not billions by its reckless unholy alliance with the vaccine companies. It is clear that Bourla and BANCEL are spooning the FDA. The implications of this incestuous greed-filled love affair?
Well, it is death to innocent people. Death. Harm. We already have that accumulating. I can say it no other way. What was done by vaccine developers and FDA has been horribly reckless and unforgivable. The key is that we cannot conclude from this one in vitro study, we cannot. And several questions emerge on the methods and reporting. But they are asking a legitimate question and pointing in a direction that we have asked for one year now.
Bottom line: whether mRNA from the vaccine can be transcribed back to DNA and potentially integrated into the human genome was critical to study by vaccine developers. It has not been and thus we do not know. These researchers should be applauded for going in this direction.
Comment: As soon as the mRNA vaccines were announced, the possibility of the mRNA being incorporated into the human genome was brought up by various experts as being a concern. They were pooh-poohed, silenced or smeared. Now it's no longer a theoretical concern - it's been shown to be true. What the consequences to vaccinees will be is anyone's guess.
See also: