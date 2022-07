This is not an investigation, this is propaganda for political theatre."

"The reason they do this is to make a television moment consistent with their narrative," says Steve Bannon's attorney Robert Costello.House Democrats' Jan. 6 committee has been showing video clips at its hearings of previously recorded depositions from associates of former President Donald Trump rather than live public testimony.In April, an attorney for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik said the committee's chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, wouldn't accept Kerik's offer to testify publicly and had refused to make the transcript of his interview public.Now that the televised public hearings have begun, the committee has been playing video clips from taped depositions given by former Trump campaign officials, former Trump White House advisers, and other members of his inner circle, including Ivanka Trump; Marc Short, chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence; former Trump aide Jason Miller; and former Attorney General Bill Barr. Bill Stepien , former Trump campaign manager, was scheduled to appear in person before the committee on June 13 but cancelled due to his wife being in the hospital giving birth to their child.Thompson's office did not respond to a request for comment on Bannon's recent offer to testify publicly and Kerik's previous offer.