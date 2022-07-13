© Erin Schaff/The New York Times



It increasingly appears that we now know how rogue elements of federal agencies pulled off the January 6 Fedsurrection. If the Ray Epps Breach Team hypothesis is correct, a group of government-sponsored provocateurs were all instructed separately by handlers to arrive at the Peace Monument before 12:45 p.m., where they front-ran the arrival of the Proud Boys, who would serve as the scapegoat for the breach.



Then, post-breach, key operators such as Epps and ScaffoldCommander directed the crowd to "move forward," while others removed barricades, fencing and signage.



There is simply no way the FBI did not know the Proud Boys march would end up at the Peace Monument just after 12:45 p.m. That march was led by Proud Boy leader Joe Biggs. Biggs is an FBI informant who says he "spoke often" with his bureau contacts. Biggs's Proud Boy boss Enrique Tarrio was also an FBI informant. And the FBI was reading their cell phone group chat messages ahead of time.

Gateway Pundit recently published a leaked government document containing sensitive information in relation to an FBI confidential human source who had infiltrated the Proud Boys and who was present for the entire January 6 "riot," all the while communicating contemporaneously with his FBI handlers.This is a developing story and Revolver will do an extensive follow-up in the coming weeks.While Revolver has not been able to verify the Gateway Pundit report in its entirety,The Proud Boys Confidential Human Source (informant) referred to in the government documents leaked on Gateway Pundit is the very same Proud Boys informant referred to in a New York Times piece published September of last year.The documents also confirm the New York Times' grudging acknowledgement thatThe Times piece acknowledges the existence of at least one more Proud Boys informant on the ground on January 6th.Despite testimony from the FBI's own confidential informant that there was no prior plan to attack the Capitol, many Proud Boys, including then-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs (both with a history of informing to the FBI themselves),The only remotely possible innocent excuse for this discrepancy on the government's part is that the particular informant in question was not part of Proud Boys leadership, and would not have been privy to the leadership chats in which the alleged conspiracy took place.If it turned out that the FBI had informants in the Proud Boys leadership chats, that would be absolutely devastating to the Federal government — as one would have to conclude eitherThe leaked documents provided by Gateway Pundit do however strongly suggest that this particular informant was not privy to Proud Boys leadership communications. Perhaps the best evidence of this is that the informant did not know up until the last minute that the Proud Boys designated meeting spot was the Washington Monument at 10AM (he ultimately found out, but only after asking around).however, the plan to meet at 10 at the Washington Monument was distributed throughout various Proud Boys group chats, including the leadership chat.(where the Ray Epps team appeared to coordinate the initial breach of the Capitol grounds)? Revolver explored the significance of this question in our groundbreaking piece exposing theAccording to Proud Boys charging documents, Biggs announced he had a plan for January 6 upon chatting with Tarrio, who was recently released from police custody.According to the leaked government document,So, again, the question is how these "leaders" ended up at that initial breach site at the time that they did? Did they accidentally arrive at exactly the wrong place at exactly the wrong time?Much more to come.