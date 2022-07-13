This is a developing story and Revolver will do an extensive follow-up in the coming weeks.
For now, here are a couple things to note:
While Revolver has not been able to verify the Gateway Pundit report in its entirety, we have been able to confirm the authenticity of the government documents.
Furthermore, we can add the following scoop: The Proud Boys Confidential Human Source (informant) referred to in the government documents leaked on Gateway Pundit is the very same Proud Boys informant referred to in a New York Times piece published September of last year.
The leaked documents corroborate the New York Times' coverage that the informant "maintained the group did not plan in advance to enter the Capitol and disrupt the election."
The documents also confirm the New York Times' grudging acknowledgement that "federal law enforcement had a far greater visibility into the assault on the Capitol, even as it was taking place, than was previously known." The Times piece acknowledges the existence of at least one more Proud Boys informant on the ground on January 6th.
Despite testimony from the FBI's own confidential informant that there was no prior plan to attack the Capitol, many Proud Boys, including then-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs (both with a history of informing to the FBI themselves), have been charged with Seditious Conspiracy.
The only remotely possible innocent excuse for this discrepancy on the government's part is that the particular informant in question was not part of Proud Boys leadership, and would not have been privy to the leadership chats in which the alleged conspiracy took place.
If it turned out that the FBI had informants in the Proud Boys leadership chats, that would be absolutely devastating to the Federal government — as one would have to conclude either that there was no conspiracy in the first place, or that there was a conspiracy and the government did nothing to stop it.
The leaked documents provided by Gateway Pundit do however strongly suggest that this particular informant was not privy to Proud Boys leadership communications. Perhaps the best evidence of this is that the informant did not know up until the last minute that the Proud Boys designated meeting spot was the Washington Monument at 10AM (he ultimately found out, but only after asking around). According to the Proud Boys charging documents, however, the plan to meet at 10 at the Washington Monument was distributed throughout various Proud Boys group chats, including the leadership chat.
Who among the Proud Boys came up with the plan to be at the site of the initial breach near the Peace Monument at approximately 12:45 (where the Ray Epps team appeared to coordinate the initial breach of the Capitol grounds)? Revolver explored the significance of this question in our groundbreaking piece exposing the still unindicted Ray Epps breach team, that according to all visual evidence appears to have actually orchestrated the initial and decisive breach of the Capitol grounds:
It increasingly appears that we now know how rogue elements of federal agencies pulled off the January 6 Fedsurrection. If the Ray Epps Breach Team hypothesis is correct, a group of government-sponsored provocateurs were all instructed separately by handlers to arrive at the Peace Monument before 12:45 p.m., where they front-ran the arrival of the Proud Boys, who would serve as the scapegoat for the breach.According to Proud Boys charging documents, Biggs announced he had a plan for January 6 upon chatting with Tarrio, who was recently released from police custody.
Then, post-breach, key operators such as Epps and ScaffoldCommander directed the crowd to "move forward," while others removed barricades, fencing and signage.
There is simply no way the FBI did not know the Proud Boys march would end up at the Peace Monument just after 12:45 p.m. That march was led by Proud Boy leader Joe Biggs. Biggs is an FBI informant who says he "spoke often" with his bureau contacts. Biggs's Proud Boy boss Enrique Tarrio was also an FBI informant. And the FBI was reading their cell phone group chat messages ahead of time.
If there was a plan to lead the Proud Boys to the Peace Monument right before the initial breach, where did that plan come from and who directed it?
Much more to come.
Comment: Gateway Pundit article mentioned above:
- FBI confidential human source INFILTRATED Proud Boys, ran FBI operation on J-6, reported PBs were INNOCENT