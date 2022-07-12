The FBI and the Department of Injustice continue to viciously politically persecute American Citizens and terrorize the public.
Now they've been caught.
Shame on the McCarthy-like January 6th Unselect Committee for abusing their power and using groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as fall guys so they can punish their political opposition!
This is not the United States we were promised.
Their lies are being exposed.
A whistleblower has leaked a treasure trove of documents and text messages, some marked "Highly Sensitive", to the Gateway Pundit. These documents contain incredible exculpatory evidence proving the Department of Justice was aware that a group of Indicted Proud Boys were innocent- yet are prosecuting them anyway.
You can find the entire dump of documents below, which includes hundreds of pages of transcripts of audio-recorded interviews with an Assisting United States Attorney, FBI Agents and their "Confidential Human Source". The Confidential Human Source, or CHS, infiltrated the Kansas City Proud Boy Group for over a year and a half before the January 6th event and kept the FBI goons informed on the group's activity.
Our source who is familiar with the FBI informant and has identified him as James Ehren Knowles.
According to the source, Knowles had gained the group's total trust and was included in all group communications.
...There were no overt threats of violence made at that time."
Not only that, but the informant also testifies to the FBI that Proud Boys planned to come to Washington DC to risk their own safety to protect average Trump Supporters from Antifa attacks so MAGA folk could enjoy the day and "get back to their hotels safely". Meanwhile, the drinking fraternity, along with the ex-military/law enforcement group the "Oath Keepers", have become the fall guys along with President Trump for the entire phony "Insurrection."
Every single Kansas City Proud Boy and other individuals that the rat reported to his handlers in the document dump are indicted and facing decades in prison EVEN THOUGH THE FBI INFORMANT THAT WAS WITH THEM THAT DAY REPORTED THEIR INNOCENCE! One of the men (William Chrestman) has been detained at DC Gitmo in pre-trial detention for over a year and a half to date. A total of six people (including a woman who was pregnant at the time) are being charged with Conspiracy, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting (this carries a maximum 20 year penalty), Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting, Threatening a Federal Officer, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Carrying a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.
For background, there are currently two existing Proud Boy Group Indictments- the Seditious Conspiracy one involving Enrique Tarrio and other leaders, and the Kansas City Proud Boy Indictment involving the group that the FBI informant infiltrated.
The FBI Plant made it clear to his bosses that the Proud Boys and their friends had no idea what they were walking into, there was NO CONSPIRACY or pre-planning to enter the Capitol, and Proud Boys helped law enforcement inside the Capitol.
He reported that the members of the groups never mentioned: "stopping the electoral college or certification of the election" as the FBI clearly was hoping he would report.
The agents press him throughout his interviews (see full dump of audio recording transcripts below) and obviously did not like what they were hearing as it did not fit their narrative.
These documents would be buried forever and never see the light of day if they were not leaked to us by a brave whistleblower.
According to page 15 of the FBI's CHS "Reporting Document":
Confidential Human Source (CHS), a collaborative source with direct and indirect access, most of whose reporting has been corroborated , stated the following on 1/6/2021:Please see the entirety of the document here, and scroll down to approximately page 15 where it gets juicy and read till the end.
CHS stated the Proud Boys were not involved in, nor did they inspire the breaking of the barriers at the Capitol building. CHS describe the scene as the crowd doing it as a "herd mentality," and that it was not organized. The crowd was shouting "stop the vote," as they made their way to the Capitol building. There were no overt threats of violence made at that time.
CHS stated that the KC Proud Boys (KCPB) in attendance at the rally entered the Capitol building 30 minutes after the building was breached to help deescalate Trump supporters and law enforcement. Once KCPB entered the building, they told people to stop acting like anarchists and leave. KCPB told the people to start bagging trash from where trash cans were thrown at law enforcement, along with a woman who was saying the same thing to protestors. KCPB told protestors to stop at the doors of the House of Representatives, and that their voice was heard and it was time to go. A law enforcement officer gave a thumbs up to KCPB, as they were trying to clear the area of people trying to fight law enforcement.
No one from KCPB were involved with the battery of a law enforcement officer, nor did anyone damage property in the capital building. KCPB then went back to a rental house and adhered to the curfew in place. CHS stated law enforcement seemed grateful as KCPB ushered individuals out of the building.
One member of KCPB told an older "hefty" white law enforcement that the "Proud Boys deescalated downstairs, they are clearing out."
Synopsis:
Stop the Steal Rally Update 1/6/21
The informant was also sending texts to his handlers throughout the day. The whistleblower sent us the text message correspondences between the informant on the day of January 6th like the one below.
While the informant does provide an honest assessment of the activity of the group, the videos and photos he took all day long of the group and sent back to his bosses were ultimately used to conjure up a case to present before a Grand Jury and Indict these individuals. The photos and videos he provided- along with names, location and phone numbers- ultimately landed these folks raided by the FBI and arrested. See the photos HERE that the snitch sent to the FBI that the whistleblower leaked to us marked "Highly Sensitive".
"The Department of Injustice has proven that they will stop at nothing to crush innocent and ordinary American Citizens like ants to fulfill their agenda," said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. "To them, Trump Supporters are collateral damage. They will ruin lives, destroy real families, hide exculpatory evidence from the public. Interfere in trials by publicizing false information about groups like the Proud Boys. It is only a matter of time before they come after you and me if we don't stand up for our fellow American Citizens and demand justice."
The informant also confirms the authenticity of the story we broke last week by reporting to his FBI bosses that Proud Boy leadership like Chairman Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and others instructed the thousands of Proud Boys underneath them to be non-violent and 'defensive and not offensive' on January 6th. They were told to bring no weapons to the protest. According to the FBI infiltrator, there was no preplanning whatsoever to go inside the Capitol by leadership. The plan was always to defend against Antifa and peacefully march with other chapters.
"This leak is unbelievable," said Newsmax Host and J6 advocate John Tabacco. "I literally can't believe what I am reading. It blows my mind that this is real. The extent of evil at play is just mind blowing."
Please see the four "Highly Sensitive" audio transcripts the DOJ has hidden from the public here: 1- Transcript.01.13.21, 2- Transcript.04.05.21, 3- Transcript.8.11.2021.Part 1, 4- Transcript.8.11.2021.Part 2
These transcripts contain hundreds of pages of FBI agents interviewing their informant, who reports to them over and over again that the Proud Boys did not conspire to go inside the Capitol. There are interesting details that make the Proud Boys endearing- like a story about the group returning a woman's bag to her that was lost. There are pages upon pages of vindicating statements.
FBI's CHS "Reporting Document" that summarizes the 4 transcripts. For your convenience, we transcribed an easier version for you to read HERE- TRANSCRIBED CHS Report. Page 15 is where it gets good straight to the end.
We wonder if the defense attorneys for the six prosecuted individuals have this discovery in their possession. If they do not, it is certainly an atrocious violation of Brady disclosure laws. We do know this evidence was certainly not presented to the Grand Jury, or they surely would have not indicted these people.
These horrific and bogus charges have literally destroyed the lives of six ordinary Americans.
We are reporting on the victims in a second post being released soon.
"They don't care about Americans, regular people. We are like their collateral damage," said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. "They will frame decorated veterans, rip a breastfeeding mother away from her infant child to lock her up. What makes you think they won't do it to you?"
Tomorrow morning at 10 AM EST, the Unselect Committee resumes their "Hearsay Hearings" after their last disaster "star witness" Cassidy Hutchinson claimed her 15 minutes of fame by repeating hearsay and conspiracy theories in the kangaroo court. She was quickly proven an unreliable witness who more than likely committed perjury.
The Unselect Committee criminals (led by Trump Hater Chairman Bennie Thomson and traitor Vice Chair Liz Cheney) plan on throwing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers further under the bus as the fall guys for their fabricated "Insurrection". They will more than likely attempt to tie individuals like Roger Stone, Rudy Guiliani and General Michael Flynn to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers by association, and then somehow convince America to believe that this means Trump was responsible for the phony crimes they have charged them with (like Obstruction of Justice and Seditious Conspiracy). They have literally withheld exculpatory evidence from the public that exonerates these groups so they can have crimes to link Trump to "by association". They have slandered these people's names, locked them in solitary confinement and destroyed their chances of a fair trail in order to carry out their devious plan to keep Trump or anyone like him out of office.
"They seriously will never stop until Trump quits and has no heir apparent," said Ryan. "They won't stop until they kill the Patriot movement and things return to the establishment norm."
She continued:
"The Proud Boys literally came to Trump rallies to protect peaceful protesters from radical left violent groups like Antifa. The Oath Keepers provided free security for groups that attended and conservatives public figures that were frequently attacked. They were literally heroes, and now they are all being charged with Sedition Conspiracy and tortured by their own government in pre-trial solitary confinement. They face a lifetime in prison. IT IS ABOUT TIME WE GET THEIR BACKS. If they can do it to these clubs, who is to say that next month they won't decide to come for Latinos For Trump, or Veterans for America First, or you conservative club, your church group?"
