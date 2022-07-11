Picnic fire
© Wouter de Wilde / WDW Photos
The Picnic building is completely on fire.
A large facility in Almelo owned by Picnic, a Bill Gates-funded grocery delivery company that uses electric vehicles, has suddenly caught fire in the dead of night.

Last year, the company was given a whopping 600 million euros from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and many participating in the ongoing farmers' protests in Holland have openly stated they believe Gates may be partly responsible for pushing additional climate laws.


Regardless, it still isn't clear what the cause of the fire was or whether it is tied to the protests — though some have speculated it is in retaliation over the career-destroying nitrogen policy brought in by the Rutte government.