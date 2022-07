© Wouter de Wilde / WDW Photos



A large facility in Almelo owned by Picnic, a Bill Gates-funded, has suddenly caught fire in the dead of night.Last year, the company, and many participating in the ongoing farmers' protests in Holland have openly stated they believe Gates may be partly responsible for pushing additional climate laws.Regardless,was or whether it is tied to the protests — though some have speculated it is in retaliation over the career-destroying nitrogen policy brought in by the Rutte government.