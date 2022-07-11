Society's Child
Gates-funded grocery delivery facility Picnic burns to the ground in the Netherlands
Last year, the company was given a whopping 600 million euros from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and many participating in the ongoing farmers' protests in Holland have openly stated they believe Gates may be partly responsible for pushing additional climate laws.
Regardless, it still isn't clear what the cause of the fire was or whether it is tied to the protests — though some have speculated it is in retaliation over the career-destroying nitrogen policy brought in by the Rutte government.
Comment: It's perhaps no coincidence that this occurs at the same time the government in the Netherlands is attempting to put its nations farmers out of business; however, this fire is unlikely to be the work of the farmers, meanwhile the authorities, however, have shown little restraint nor reason in the push to throw them off their land:
Netherlands Post English provides additional information on the fire:
The building of online supermarket Picnic aan de Zeearend in Almelo burned down completely last night. Flames sprang from the building several meters high. The fire brigade was present with several units and quickly scaled up to a very large fire.Big Food - Big Corporate reports:
It is unknown how the fire started. There is speculation about a short circuit in one of the electric delivery cars in the building, but the fire service is not yet able to say anything about it. There were no employees in the building at the time of the fire.
Although the fire service responded quickly, the building could not be prevented from burning completely. The owners of the neighboring company Brans Almelo bv experienced anxious hours because it seemed for a moment that the fire would spread. The fire brigade was able to prevent that.
It's notable that the fire consumed the building so quickly and so completely.
The fire was fought by fire brigades from around the area. Because there was a threat of a shortage of water, a pipe was laid to the canal with which water was supplied. The extinguishing lasted until well after midnight.
The Picnic company has been in the building on the Zeearend for just over a year. Almelo and the region are served from that location. About 60 people work at the site.
The fire was big and bright. The flames flew many meters into the air through the roof. There was also a lot of smoke. Initially, it seemed to blow towards the hospital ZGT, but it turned out that ZGT was just out of range. The smoke was blown towards the Nijrees residential area and it must have been very noticeable there. However, no dangerously high concentrations of hazardous substances were measured during measurements by the fire service.
A number of surrounding roads were temporarily closed due to the fire. During the fire, Argus, the drone of the fire brigade, was used to map the seat of the fire.
Thierry Baudet, Dutch Member of Parliament questioning why in this time of food insecurity Dutch farmers are being run off their farms by their government enacting the UN 2030 sustainable enslavement agenda (props to James Corbett for this apt phrase).
They have my best wishes, and my support.