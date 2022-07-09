© Brenda Goh/ReutersAgence France-Presse



Four people have been wounded in a stabbing at a Shanghai hospital, local police said, before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subdued by officers.Huangpu district police said on social media that they received emergency reports at 11.30am local time (0430 BST) on Saturday of a stabbing at Ruijin hospital."The police quickly arrived on the scene and discoveredthe statement added.Chinese media published videos showing armed police trying to break into a locked room in the hospital. Another heavily circulated social media video showed more than a dozen members of the public running out of the building.Video of the attack near a bus stop went viral on social media.