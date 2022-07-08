© US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

The sex trafficker recently sentenced to 20 years in prison has filed an appeal to overturn her guilty verdict.Lawyers for disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have officially appealed her recent conviction on five charges related to sex trafficking, as well as the 20-year sentence she received last month, according to paperwork filed in Manhattan federal court.Maxwell was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison plus five years of probation and fines totaling $750,000, though she will not have to pay restitution to her victims, who already received money from a compensation program related to Epstein himself.The former procurer for deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found guilty on five of the six charges, all relating to trafficking underage girls for the purposes of unlawful sexual activity. She also faces two counts of perjury for which she has not yet been tried.Epstein, her former partner, died under mysterious circumstances in August 2019 while being held in pre-trial detention. His death by hanging was ruled a suicide.Suspected Epstein associate and former modeling agency proprietor Jean-Luc Brunel was also found hanged in his jail cell earlier this year while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking in France.