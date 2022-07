© NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images



Dramatic order given to Jewish Agency by government officials in Moscow - Israeli government considering next steps.The Russian government has ordered the Jewish Agency to cease all operations inside the country, The Jerusalem Post has learned.The order was given in a letter received from the Russian Justice Ministry earlier this week. Officials in the Jewish Agency confirmed that the letter was received. They would not comment, however, on the response that is currently under consideration in the organization's offices in Jerusalem in consultation with the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office "As part of the work of the Jewish Agency's delegation in Russia, we are occasionally required to make certain adjustments, as required by authorities," the agency said in response to a query from the Post. "The contacts with the authorities take place continuously, with the aim of continuing our activities in accordance with the rules set by the competent bodies. Even nowadays, such a dialogue takes place."An order forcing the Jewish Agency to stop its work in Russia is dramatic and could directly undermine the ability of Russian Jews to immigrate to Israel . Thousands of them have finished their paperwork and have been waiting for flights to become available to Israel."People from the Jewish community have been feeling the Iron Curtain setting on them, and they fear they won't be able to escape the country," a senior source in Russia's Jewish community told the Post. According to one source, "a number of Jews have said that the Russian authorities are trying to arrest them and that they fear for their lives."One of the main goals of the Jewish Agency is to promote and facilitate aliyah from Jewish communities around the world. If it will not be able to be active in Russia, this will be the first time in the past 30 years that aliyah efforts would be banned in the country.In response to the report, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said: "I was updated this morning regarding the decision of the Russian Ministry of Justice. As is well known, the Jewish Agency is a central arm of the government and the [Aliyah and Integration] Ministry for the assistance of the immigration of Jews from all over the world to the State of Israel."We must ensure that their scope of operation is maintained as it has been throughout the years. I appealed to the prime minister to work with the Moscow administration to resolve the problem, and I want to strengthen the Jewish community in Russia, which must be worried at this time about the consequences of the decision. Aliyah is a basic right for the Jews of Russia The reports about the possibility of JAFI's closure were "speculation," RBC quoted Russian Jewish Congress president Yuri Kanner as saying.Russia and Israel have good relations, and Russia has many interests in Israel, Kanner said, according to the report."I don't think that there can be any problems in this regard right now," RBC quoted him as saying."As part of ongoing control and inspection procedures conducted by the competent authorities in Russia for several years and following an administrative inspection procedure that lasted more than a year, the Agency's offices in Moscow recently received a letter from the [Russian] authorities," it said.The letter mentioned "mainly administrative issues and points to problems that, according to its authors, have been criticized and their possible legal consequences," it added."The letter invites the Agency to respond in writing regarding the facts stated in it. Therefore, the Agency intends to study in depth the meaning of the issues raised and their implications and to address them accordingly in the ongoing conversations with the authorities," the Jewish Agency said.