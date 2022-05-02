© Oded Balilty/AP



"It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv after the Russian army left. Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it."

"a poorly camouflaged attempt to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine to distract the international community's attention from one of the oldest unsettled conflicts - the Palestinian-Israeli one."

Israel sees an existential threat in everything, because it is a state like no other; it cannot close its eyes at night and sleep soundly when the rest of the world is stormy. It was created after decades of a game between superpowers, and it maintains this balancing act today. This is very obvious during the war in Ukraine where, under pressure from the West,while hoping that Moscow understands the reasons why.However,as Tel Aviv has been forced to choose which side it is on. Claiming that the occupation statethe war in Ukraine is not merely a dispute between neighbours, butIsrael, of course, is indebted for its creation and ongoing existence to the Western Bloc, and no matter how much it proclaims its neutrality, the Russians know where its loyalties will eventually lie.Israel's position on the Ukrainian war was revealed by a comment from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid which Moscow believed to be anti-Russia and biased towards Kyiv. Lapid tweeted:Russia responded by describing Israel's position asstressing that it is part of the occupied Palestinian territories according to international law. Moscow also accused Israel ofby continuing its illegal occupation and creeping annexation of Palestinian land. The Russian foreign ministry pointed out that,The ministry also criticised theand accused it of turning the coastal territory into an "open prison".Moreover,that the Israeli occupation authorities shoulda matter over which Israel has been procrastinating to such an extent that President Vladimir Putin sent a personal letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insisting that this should be done immediately. In fact, it was supposed to have been done two years ago as part of a deal for the release of an Israeli-American citizen detained in Russia on drug charges. In a similar vein,Israel knows that Moscow has many cards in its hand,Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations,warned Israel during a meeting of UN Security Council that itsOf course, Russia's stand on the occupied status of the Golan Heights is not new, but this time Nebenzya's warning was in a different context altogether.Israel is taking part in the US-led Ukraine defence summit where it will not be represented by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a retired Chief of General Staff, but by a senior serving army officer. According to the Jerusalem Post, Gantz will be taking part in Holocaust Remembrance Day instead.He announced earlier that Israel would be sending protective vests and helmets to rescue and emergency services in Ukraine and insisted that the shipment will not go to the Ukrainian military. However, there are signs that Israel may not stick to its word, not only becausefor not providing weapons and defensive equipment, but also because the declared objective of the summit is all about arming Ukraine against Russia. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told reporters that "a key goal" of the discussion was to coordinate security assistance to Kyiv, including heavy weapons.As Israel is eventually compelled to pick which side it is on,as they have been for the past five decades. They could, in fact,from its discontent with Israel byThis is not fantasy. Anyone who knows the Middle East knows that switching sides is common, and that it always comes with a heavy price.