Highland Park parade shooting: What we know about person of interest Robert Crimo's social media
New York Post
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 21:28 UTC
Robert E. "Bobby" Crimo III, who performs as "Awake the Rapper," was taken into custody Monday shortly after FBI agents visited his family's home in Highwood, Ill., about a mile from the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, WGN-TV reported.
An IMDb page under Crimo's name identifies him as a "rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and director" from the Chicago area. The page boasts one of his songs released in 2018 amassed "millions of plays."
"The hip hop phenom is mostly known for his hit song 'On My Mind' which was released on Oct. 8, 2018. The track has amassed millions of plays so far across online streaming platforms," boasts one user-written bio on the page.
Crimo began uploading music when he was 11, according to the IMDb page. The page claims his net worth is $100,000.
"The six foot Hip hop phenom Awake The Rapper was born Robert Eugene Crimo III on September 20, 2000 in Chicago, Il," according to the page. "He's the middle child of three and of Italian descent."
Crimo had posted a video to his since-deleted YouTube page that included a drawing of someone who appeared to have been shot dead by police, screenshots posted online indicated.
The video also showed an image of a newspaper clipping about Lee Harvey Oswald, who shot and killed President John F. Kennedy, and another image that shows a drawing with blood spurting from a person's body.
A later frame shows police cars arriving as the shooter holds his hands up.
In another video, in which Crimo appears in a classroom wearing a black bicycle helmet, he says he is "like a sleepwalker ... I know what I have to do."
"Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, even myself," he adds.
According to his Spotify page, he put together three albums, in 2017, 2018 and then last year. The page says he's averaged 16,466 monthly listeners.
His father, also named Robert Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. He lost to Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019, WGN 9 reported. When the news station reached out to him for comment, he reportedly hung up.
Crimo also posted at least twice about former President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News report.
He was seen with a Trump flag draped over him in a Twitter post from June 27, 2021, according to the outlet. The caption on the post only read "spam."
Comment: More from New York Post: Here we've got a contradiction. Rotering is claiming Crimo was not known to police, while other sources say he was. See: Highland Park shooting suspect 'known to law enforcement'
Another question: How did Crimo legally obtain an AR15 if assault rifles were banned in Highland Park in 2013?
