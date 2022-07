© YouTube



The "person of interest" arrested in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade outside Chicago on Monday has been identified as a 22-year-old local amateur rapper with a history of disturbing online posts.Robert E. "Bobby" Crimo III, who performs as "Awake the Rapper," was taken into custody Monday shortly after FBI agents visited his family's home in Highwood, Ill., about a mile from the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, WGN-TV ­reported.An IMDb page under Crimo's name identifies him as a "rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and director" from the Chicago area. The page boasts one of his songs released in 2018 amassed "millions of plays.""The hip hop phenom is mostly known for his hit song 'On My Mind' which was released on Oct. 8, 2018. The track has amassed millions of plays so far across online streaming platforms," boasts one user-written bio on the page.Crimo began uploading music when he was 11, according to the IMDb page. The page claims his net worth is $100,000."The six foot Hip hop phenom Awake The Rapper was born Robert Eugene Crimo III on September 20, 2000 in Chicago, Il," according to the page. "He's the middle child of three and of Italian descent."He released a music video titled "Are You Awake" in October 2021 that included drawings of a man aiming a rifle at a person.According to his Spotify page, he put together three albums, in 2017, 2018 and then last year. The page says he's averaged 16,466 monthly listeners.His father, also named Robert Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. He lost to Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019, WGN 9 reported. When the news station reached out to him for comment, he reportedly hung up.Crimo also posted at least twice about former President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News report.Another video reportedly posted on his YouTube page appears to show Crimo with other people cheering Trump's presidential motorcade outside an airport on Jan. 2, 2021. He later flipped the phone's orientation to show his face at the end of the video.