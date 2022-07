"known to law enforcement,"

Update: As of July 5, the death toll has risen to seven, with the latest victim succumbing to their injuries received during the July 4 shooting.Crimo was arrested on Monday following a multi-agency manhunt.Crimo's online activity was filled with red flags hinting that the twenty-two year old had the potential to carry out a violent attack.The aforementioned videos have been online for "many months," leading many to ask why the warning signs were not caught.WGN News also reported that during his school years,Crimo was taken into custody on Monday evening after police recognized his vehicle and gave chase.According to police, the mass shooting took place Monday during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb of Chicago. Six people were killed, and dozens were injured. Crimo allegedly shot from a rooftop above the parade. A high caliber rifle was recovered at the scene.A motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.