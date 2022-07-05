© Loop Images Ltd/Alamy



Government sources confirm move to curb the sole installation of gender-neutral facilities.Ministers will formally announce this week that they will prevent non-residential buildings from being built solely with "universal" lavatories. The move will involve changes to building regulations and planning guidance.Campaigners for trans rights have pointed out that gender-neutral toilets can be reassuring for some transgender men and women who fear discrimination in binary toilets.It follows an intense debate over whether trans women should be given automatic access to single-sex spaces such as toilets, prisons and changing rooms. Most recently there has been a debate over the participation of trans women in women's sports.Badenoch has said the planned changes to lavatory regulations are legal and "important" to provide single-sex spaces for men and women.The guidance will apply to buildings over a certain size and will be set after a technical consultation in the autumn."Furthermore, many women and girls are unwilling to walk past the urinals to get to the cubicles in the former men's facilities," the Fair Play for Women campaign group said in one submission to the government.The theatre doubled the number of lavatories in the building and said it would mark the new rooms with pictures of a cubicle or a urinal, "allowing people to make their own decision about which loo is suitable for them".A government source confirmed that an announcement is expected this week.