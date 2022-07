© Getty Images

60 to 80 wounds.

A Black man in Akron, Ohio, was killed on Monday when police shot him at least 60 times as he was running away following a traffic stop, according to his family's lawyer, who cited police body camera video that he viewed.The statement says Walker ran into a parking lot and thatOfficers shot him and called for medical services, but Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.The police department said in its statement that the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with departmental procedure. It did not name them.DiCello did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.DiCello said the video shows an officer calmly telling dispatchers about chasing Walker at 12:30 a.m. after police attempted to stop him.He added that police say an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic video shows gunfire coming from Walker's car, but his legal team has not found that evidence as of yet.DiCello told the Journal that in the body cam video, an officer calls out the speed at which Walker is traveling, as high as 50 miles per hour, before he slows down to 15 miles per hour and then runs "as if he were a football player running for the end zone."He said officers ran after him and shot him "within seconds." He compared the sound to "a whole brick of fireworks going off."The Journal reported that police will release the body cam footage following a press conference on Sunday.DiCello told the outlet the video is "very, very disturbing" and unlike anything else he has seen.The police department's statement says that the department's major crimes unit will conduct an initial investigation with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. After that investigation is completed, the Ohio Attorney General's Office will review the case before it is presented to the Summit County grand jury.The Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate internal investigation, and the results will be presented to the police chief and the city's police auditor for review, the statement reads.Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan (D) and Police Chief Steve Mylett released a joint statement on Wednesday, saying anytime an officer must discharge their weapon is a "dark day" for the city, the families of those involved and the officers."Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon," they said. "Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community."They said they trust the attorney general's criminal investigation bureau to conduct a "thorough, fair and honest investigation." They said they made cooperating with the investigation a top priority for their staff members.