"The West is scared of an honest competition, this is widely known. This is why they 'cancel' the culture of any country speaking from its own nationally oriented positions, prohibit TV channels from broadcasting, ban unwanted politicians on social networks and remove from the public space everything that disagrees with the neo-liberal concept of the world order."

The more that the Western elites "cancel" Russia, the more intrigued their people become about it as proven by Microsoft's latest report confirming that its international media platforms reach more Americans nowadays than before the special operation and subsequent censorship began.Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Friday in an interview with Belarusian media thatbetween the Golden Billion vs. the Global South; between the first-mentioned'sand the second'sbetween the establishment and populists. The Golden Billion's ULGs fear the Global South's MCS because the latter are genuinely popular.For that reason, they're resorting toto discredit their opponents' governments and thus manipulate their people into thinking that they're out of touch with the population. This modus operandi is being donein order to catalyze regime change processes across the Global South, all because the ULGs truly fear the popular MCS governments in that part of the world.which is why its partners must brace themselves for what's to come.Apart from the economic restrictions that have been unilaterally imposed on Russia following its operation in Ukraine and the unprecedentedly intense information warfare that followed,This doesn't harm Russia in any way whatsoever but is being done for purely domestic political reasons related to the Western elite's fear of that country's sovereign example inspiring a populist uprising against them.After all,in his speech at this month's Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)The more that they "cancel" Russia, the more intrigued their people become about it as proven by Microsoft's latest report confirming that its international media platforms reach more Americans nowadays than before the special operation and subsequent censorship began. This means that Western elites have more of a reason than ever to fear Russia's sovereign example to their people.