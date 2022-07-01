Volt Bank announced it was closing its deposit taking business on Wednesday

The 140 staff will be left without a job once business shuts next Tuesday

Customers of the neobank have been urged to transfer their funds by July 5

Neobanks operate exclusively online without in-person branches

'Volt has made the difficult decision to close its deposit taking business and has commenced the process of returning all deposits to its account holders,' the neobank's website said.



'Customers need to transfer the balances held in all Volt accounts to a nominated bank account with another financial institution before the 5th of July 2022.'

'We've built something as a team that Australia really needs to bring banking competition to the market. We've got technology and capability that simply doesn't exist in Australia today,' he said.



'But for us to take that to a public launch, we need petrol in the car and by petrol we need capital. And in the current market, being able to raise the amount of capital that we needed to be able to scale up was a task that we couldn't accomplish.'

'If you want to be a bank and you want to scale up, you are going to need a lot of capital, and if you don't [raise it], you are not going to be able to grow... We just couldn't raise the level of capital we needed to,' Mr Weston told the AFR.

FULL STATEMENT FROM VOLT



Volt has made the difficult decision to close its deposit taking business and has commenced the process of returning all deposits to its account holders.



Customers need to transfer the balances held in all Volt accounts to a nominated bank account with another financial institution before the 5th of July 2022.



The interest rate on all accounts has been set to zero. All interest has been accrued to your account up to the 29th of June 2022 when the interest rate was changed to zero. This interest will be paid to your Volt account on the 29th of June 2022 except for the Save and Spend accounts which will be paid on the 1st of July 2022.



It is recommended that all customers stop using their accounts immediately. If your account is a Term Deposit, there will be no break costs in relation to the early closure of your account.



Volt will start closing accounts from the 5th of July 2022 so please ensure you have withdrawn all your funds to leave a balance of $0 in all accounts before then.



You do not need to contact us to close your account. Volt will close your accounts once all money has been transferred out. We will not close accounts while there are funds in your Volt account. Once the funds are transferred out we will issue you, via email, a final closed account statement which will provide you with a record of interest paid this financial year, for your tax records.



Your accounts are still operational, and Volt will continue to provide service to you as you transition your banking arrangements.



Volt is doing everything possible to return the deposits in an orderly and timely manner. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is closely monitoring this process. In addition to this, deposits are protected under the Australian Government Financial Claims Scheme which guarantees deposits up to $250,000 per account holder.

NEOBANKS IN AUSTRALIA



'Neobanks' or 'Challenger banks' are online only services that have no brick-and-mortar shopfronts.

The first began appearing after the Global Financial Crises of 2008.

Rules were loosened in Australia to allow them after the 2018 government inquiry into conduct in the banking sector.



The digital banks are often founded on innovative technology or business models.

Volt, Xinja, 86 400 and Judo were the first wave of the new banks licensed in Australia.



Xinja and now Volt have collapsed and 86 400 was sold to NAB.

Only Judo remains operating as a private company with about $5.5 billion in mortgages.

