Those who advocate less support for Ukraine and more pressure on it to negotiate, inclusive of accepting painful territorial renunciations, like to repeat that Ukraine simply cannot win the war against Russia. True, but I see exactly in this the greatness of Ukrainian resistance."

Not just Ukraine, Europe itself is becoming the place of the proxy war between [the] U.S. and Russia, which may well end up by a compromise between the two at Europe's expense. There are only two ways for Europe to step out of this place: to play the game of neutrality - a short-cut to catastrophe - or to become an autonomous agent."

even should, say, neo-Nazi elements of the Ukrainian military like the

Azov Brigade

carry out pogroms against the ethnic Russian communities living in Ukraine?

Have you noticed how every major foreign policy crisis since the U.S. and U.K.'s invasion of Iraq in 2003 has peeled off another layer of the left into joining the pro-NATO, pro-war camp?It sometimes feels like there is no one left who is not cheerleading the next wave of profits for the West's military-industrial complex (usually referred to as the "defense industry" by those very same profiteers).Washington learned a hard lesson from the unpopularity of its 2003 attack on Iraq aimed at controlling more of the Middle East's oil reserves. Ordinary people do not like seeing the public coffers ransacked or suffering years of austerity, simply to line the pockets of Blackwater, Halliburton, and Raytheon. And all the more so when such a war is sold to them on the basis of a huge deception.So since then, the U.S. has been repackaging its neocolonialism via proxy wars that are a much easier sell. There have been a succession of them: Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela and now Ukraine.by the West's selfless, humanitarian instincts - promoted, of course, through the barrel of a Western-supplied arsenal. That process has reached its nadir with Ukraine. recently wrote about the paranoid ravings of celebrity "left-wing" journalist Paul Mason, who now sees the Kremlin's hand behind any dissension from a full-throttle charge towards a nuclear face-off with Russia.Behind the scenes, he has been sounding out Western intelligence agencies in a bid to covertly deplatform and demonetize any independent journalists who still dare to wonder whether arming Ukraine to the hilt or recruiting it into NATO - even though it shares a border that Russia views as existentially important - might not be an entirely wise use of taxpayers' money.But I want to take on here a more serious proponent of this kind of ideology than the increasingly preposterous Mason. Because swelling kneejerk support for U.S. imperial wars - as long, of course, as Washington's role is thinly disguised -The latest cheerleader for the military-industrial complex is Slavoj Zizek, the famed Slovenian philosopher and public intellectual whose work has gained him international prominence. His latest piece - published where else but The Guardian - is a morass of sloppy thinking, moral evasion and double speak. Which is why I think it is worth deconstructing. It encapsulates all the worst geostrategic misconceptions of Western intellectuals at the moment.Zizek, who is supposedly an expert on ideology and propaganda, and has even written and starred in a couple of documentaries on the subject,He starts, naturally enough, with a straw man: that those opposed to the West's focus on arming Ukraine rather than using its considerable muscle to force Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table are in the wrong. Opposition to dragging out the war for as long as possible, however many Ukrainians and Russians die, with the aim of "weakening Russia", as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wants; and opposition to leaving millions of people in poorer parts of the world to be plunged deeper into poverty or to starve is equated by Zizek to "pacifism.""Those who cling to pacifism in the face of the Russian attack on Ukraine remain caught in their own version of [John Lennon's song] 'Imagine'," writes Zizek. But the only one dwelling in the world of the imaginary is Zizek and those who think like him.The left's mantra of "Stop the war!" can't be reduced to kneejerk pacifism. It derives from a political and moral worldview. It opposes the militarism of competitive, resource-hungry nation-states. It opposes the war industries that not only destroy whole countries but risk global nuclear annihilation in advancing their interests. It opposes the profit motive for a war that has incentivised a global elite to continue investing in planet-wide rape and pillage rather than addressing a looming ecological catastrophe. All of that context is ignored in Zizek's lengthy essay.Instead, he prefers to take a detour into cod psychology, telling us that Russian president Vladimir Putin sees himself as Peter the Great. Putin will not be satisfied simply with regaining the parts of Ukraine that historically belonged to Russia and have always provided its navy with its only access to the Black Sea. No, the Russian president is hell-bent on global conquest. And Europe is next - or so Zizek argues.Even if we naively take the rhetoric of embattled leaders at face value (remember those weapons of mass destruction Iraq's Saddam Hussein supposedly had?), it is still a major stretch for Zizek to cite one speech by Putin as proof that the Russian leader wants his own version of the Third Reich.Not least, we must address the glaring cognitive dissonance at the heart of the Western, NATO-inspired discourse on Ukraine, something Zizek refuses to do. How can Russia be so weak it has managed only to subdue small parts of Ukraine at great military cost, while it is at the same time a military superpower poised to take over the whole of Europe?Zizek is horrified by Putin's conceptual division of the world into those states that are sovereign and those that are colonized. Or as he quotes Putin observing: "Any country, any people, any ethnic group should ensure their sovereignty. Because there is no in-between, no intermediate state: either a country is sovereign, or it is a colony, no matter what the colonies are called."The famed philosopher reads this as proof that Russia wants as its colonies: "Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Finland, the Baltic states ... and ultimately Europe itself".. Washington's concern justified a confrontation that moved the world possibly the closest it has ever come to nuclear annihilation.Both Russia and the U.S. are wedded to the idea of their own "spheres of influence". It is just that the U.S. sphere now encircles the globe through many hundreds of overseas military bases. By contrast, the West cries to the heavens when Russia secures a single military base in Crimea.We may not like the sentiments Putin is espousing, but they are not especially his. They are the reality of the framework of modern military power the West was intimately involved in creating. It was our centuries of colonialism - our greed and theft - that divided the world into the sovereign and the colonized.We may disagree with Putin's perception of the threat posed by NATO, and the need to annex eastern Ukraine,Zizek, of course, intersperses this silliness with more valid observations, like this one: "To insist on full sovereignty in the face of global warming is sheer madness since our very survival hinges on tight global cooperation." Of course, it is madness. But why is this relevant to Putin and his supposed "imperial ambition"? Is there any major state on the planet - those in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, Australia - that has avoided this madness, that is seeking genuine "tight global cooperation" to end the threat of climate breakdown.No, our world is in the grip of terminal delusion, propelled ever closer to the precipice by capitalism's requirement of endless economic growth on a finite planet. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing great ecological damage, but so are lots of other things - including NATO's rationalization of ever-expanding military budgets.But Zizek has the bit between his teeth. He now singles out Russia because it is maneuvering to exploit the consequences of global warming, such as new trade routes opened up by a thawing Arctic."Russia's strategic plan is to profit from global warming: control the world's main transport route, plus develop Siberia and control Ukraine," he writes. "In this way, Russia will dominate so much food production that it will be able to blackmail the whole world."But what does he imagine? As we transform the world's climate and its trade routes, as new parts of the world turn into deserts, as whole populations are forced to make migrations to different regions, does he think only Putin and Russia are jostling to avoid sinking below the rising sea waters.In reality, maneuvering on the international stage - what I have called elsewhere a brutal nation-state version of the children's party game musical chairs - has been going on for decades.Ukraine is the latest front in a long-running war for resource control on a dying planet. It is another battleground in the renewed great power game that the U.S. revived by expanding NATO across Eastern Europe in one pincer movement and then bolstered it with its wars and proxy wars across the Middle East.Zizek gets to the heart of what should matter in his next, throw-away line:Zizek briefly recognises the reality of Ukraine's situation - that it cannot win, that Russia has a bigger, better-equipped army - but then deflects to the "greatness" of Ukraine's defiance. Yes, it is glorious that Ukrainians are ready to die to defend their country's sovereignty. But that is not the issue we in the West need to consider when Kyiv demands we arm its resistance.The question of whether Ukrainians can win, or whether they will be slaughtered, is highly pertinent to deciding whether we in the West should help drag out the war, using Ukrainians as cannon fodder, to no purpose other than our being able to marvel as spectators at their heroism. Whether Ukrainians can win is also pertinent to the matter of how urgent it is to draw the war to a close so that millions don't starve in Africa because of the loss of crops, the fall in exports and rocketing fuel prices.- as we have been doing for more than two decades - from which, we may surmise, Moscow could ultimately decide to extricate itself by resorting to nuclear weapons.Having propelled himself into an intellectual cul de sac, Zizek switches tack. He suddenly changes the terms of the debate entirely. Having completely ignored the U.S. role in bringing us to this point, he now observes:So, we are in a U.S. proxy war - one played out under the bogus auspices of NATO and its "defensive" expansion - but the solution to this problem for Europe is to gain its "autonomy" by ...The biggest problem for Zizek, it seems, isn't the U.S. proxy war or Russian "imperialism", it is the left's disillusionment with the military industrial complex: "Their true message to Ukraine is: OK, you are victims of a brutal aggression, but do not rely on our arms because in this way you play into the hands of the industrial-military complex," he writes.But the concern here is not that Ukraine is playing into the arms of the war industries. It is that Western populations are being played by their leaders - and intellectuals like Zizek - so that they can be delivered, once again, into the arms of the military-industrial complexThe left's message is that we are being conned yet again and that it is long past the time to start a debate. Those debates should have taken place when the U.S. broke its promise not to expand "one inch" beyond Germany. Or when NATO flirted with offering Ukraine membership 14 years ago. Or when the U.S. meddled in the ousting of the elected government of Ukraine in 2014. Or when Kyiv integrated neo-Nazi groups into the Ukrainian army and engaged in a civil war against the Russian parts of its own populace. Or when the U.S. and NATO allowed Kyiv - on the best interpretation - to ignore its obligations under the Minsk agreements with Russia.None of those debates happened. Which is why a debate in the West is still needed now, at this terribly late stage. Only then might there be a hope that genuine negotiations can take place - before Ukraine is obliterated.Having exhausted all his hollow preliminary arguments, we get to Zizek's main beef. With the world polarizing around a sole military superpower, the U.S., and a sole economic superpower, China, Europe and Russia may be forced into each other's arms in a "Eurasian" block that would swamp European values. For Zizek, that would lead to "fascism". He writes: "At that point, the European legacy will be lost, and Europe will be de facto divided between an American and a Russian sphere of influence. In short, Europe itself will become the place of a war that seems to have no end."Let us set aside whether Europe - all of it, parts of it? - is really a bulwark against fascism, as Zizek assumes. How exactly is Europe to find its power, its sovereignty, in this battle between superpowers?Faced with this problem, Zizek quickly retreats into mindless sloganeering: "One cannot be a leftist if one does not unequivocally stand behind Ukraine." This Bushism - "You are either with us or with the terrorists" - really is as foolish as it sounds.What does "unequivocal" mean here? Must we "unequivocally stand behind" all of Ukraine's actions -But even more seriously, what does it mean for Europeans to stand "unequivocally" behind Ukraine? Must we approve the supply of U.S. weapons, even though, as Zizek also concedes, Ukraine cannot win the war and is serving primarily as a proxy battleground?Would it not require too that we pretend NATO's actions are defensive rather intimately tied to advancing the U.S. "sphere of influence" designed to weaken Russia?And how can our participation in the U.S. ambition to weaken Russia not provoke greater fear in Russia for its future, greater militarism in Moscow, and ensure Europe becomes more of a battleground rather than less of one?Zizek's answer is no answer at all. It is nothing more than evasion. It is the rationalization of unprincipled European inaction, of acting as a spectator while the U.S. continues to use Ukrainians as cannon fodder.After thoroughly muddying the waters on Ukraine, Zizek briefly seeks safer territory as he winds down his argument. He points out, two decades on, that George W. Bush was similarly a war criminal in invading Iraq, and notes the irony that Julian Assange is being extradited to the U.S. because Wikileaks helped expose those war crimes. To even things up, he makes a counter-demand on "those who oppose Russian invasion" that they fight for Assange's release - and in doing so implicitly accuses the anti-war movement of supporting Russia's invasion.He then plunges straight back into sloganeering in his concluding paragraph: "Ukraine fights for global freedom, inclusive of the freedom of Russians themselves. That's why the heart of every true Russian patriot beats for Ukraine."Those kinds of Ukrainians may beg to differ, as may Russians worried about the safety and future of their ethnic kin in Ukraine.What we need from public thinkers like Zizek is a clear-sighted roadmap for how we move back from the precipice we are rushing, lemming-like, towards. Instead he is urging us on. A lemming leading the lemmings.