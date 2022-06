Intersectional imperialism

This "Decolonizing Russia" briefing is one of a growing number of examples of the US government co-opting left-wing rhetoric in order to advance its imperial interests.

A US government body held a Congressional briefing plotting ways to break up Russia as a country, in the name of supposed "decolonization."This is far from the first time that hawks in Washington have fantasized about carving up foreign countries.After the overthrow of the USSR, neoconservative operative and future Vice President Dick Cheney wanted to slice up Russia into several smaller countries. Former US National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski even published an article in elite Foreign Affairs magazine in 1997 proposing to create a "loosely confederated Russia — composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic."Yet this Congressional hearingTitled " Decolonizing Russia : A Moral and Strategic Imperative," the June 23 briefing was organized by the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), known more commonly as the Helsinki Commission.This commission claims to be " independent ," but it is a US government agency created and overseen by Congress.The event was introduced by Congressman Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee who co-chairs the commission.Representative Cohen claimed Russians "have in essence colonized their own country," and argued that Russia is "not a strict nation, in the sense that we've known in the past."At the virtual hearing, which was livestreamed on YouTube , the congressman was joined by veteran regime-change activists who have worked for an array of US government agencies.The event was moderated by Bakhti Nishanov, a senior policy advisor to the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.He excitedly noted, "We have many, many participants. I think this is pretty much a record for a House commission briefing."Nishanov argued that Western condemnation of Moscow's war in Ukraine should expand to opposition to "Russia's interior empire."He added that theThe most active speaker in the hearing was Casey Michel, a millennial neoconservative activist who has made a career out of advocating for regime change against the US government's adversaries.Michel got his start professionally working for the US Peace Corps on the Russia-Kazakhstan border, and later capitalized on the new cold war hysteria in Washington.He is an adjunct fellow at the ironically named Kleptocracy Initiative of the Hudson Institute , a right-wing DC think tank that has beenIn May, Michel published an article in Washington's establishment magazine The Atlantic, titled " Decolonize Russia ," which appears to have been an inspiration for the Congressional briefing."Russia continues to oversee what is in many ways a traditional European empire, only that instead of colonizing nations and peoples overseas, it instead colonized nations and peoples over land," Michel declared in the hearing.The neoconservative activist lamented that the United States did not use the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 to dismember Russia itself. He complained that Western support for secessionist movements in Russia did not go far enough."These are colonized nations that we consider to be part of Russia proper, even though, again, these are non-Russian nations themselves that remain colonized by, as we've seen yet again, another dictatorship in the Kremlin," Michel said., but was rather motivated by genuine opposition to colonialism and imperialism.This was deeply ironic, because Michel has spent years viciously smearing the anti-imperialist left in the United States, while frequently caricaturing the term to demonize the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Bolivia.When it comes to supporting separatist movements inside Russia, however, Michel curiously fashions himself one of the world's most vocal advocates of a unique form of "anti-imperialism" that just so happens to advance US foreign policy interests.Joining Michel at the Congressional briefing was Erica Marat , a professor at the College of International Security Affairs at the Pentagon's National Defense University.Marat accused Russia of committing "genocide." She condemned so-called "imperial collaborators" in Russia, singling out Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. She did not acknowledge the incongruity that she herself works for the US Department of Defense.Marat also complained that the "Global South continues to consider Russia as an anti-Western, anti-colonial power and denies the dignity of non-Russian people and especially people of color from the former Soviet states."Similar comments were made by fellow panelist Botakoz Kassymbekova, a lecturer at Switzerland's University of Basel.KassymbekovaShe rejected "the Marxian idea, that was popular all around the world, that capitalism produces colonialism," and the "very successful anti-Western narrative of the Soviet Union that colonialism is a Western problem."Kassymbekova insisted that the USSR was colonialist, although her argument was contradictory because she simultaneously admitted that, after the Bolshevik Revolution, the former Russian czarist empire "partially underwent decolonization."Ironically, she also repeatedly mentioned "Stalinism" and the need for thorough "de-Stalinization," without ever acknowledging that Joseph Stalin was himself Georgian, not Russian.KassymbekovaAnother panelist was Fatima Tlis, a Circassian separatist activist from Russia who was given a fellowship by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a notorious CIA cutout used to finance US regime-change operations around the globe.Tlis has worked extensively with US government propaganda outlets Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. According to her publicly available LinkedIn profile , Tlis has also worked with the Jamestown Foundation, a neoconservative DC think tank closely linked to the CIA.Tlis claimed in the hearing that her "homeland" Circassia is "occupied" by Russia. She also spoke of "white slavery."In the Q&A session,, which was founded on genocide of Indigenous peoples. Tlis dismissively shot back, "As for your question, everybody who has ever dealt with the Russian disinformation and propaganda would immediately recognize it for what it is. It's called - there's actually a professional term for this disinformation: whataboutism."Kassymbekova responded similarly, arguing "this is kind of a very typical way of blaming the West rather than looking inwards."The final participant in the briefing was Hanna Hopko, a former of member of Ukraine's parliament, who previously chaired its Foreign Affairs Committee, and a significant figure in the 2014 US-sponsored coup in Ukraine, marketed as Euromaidan.But because she was traveling, Hopko's call signal was very weak, and she was not able to speak much in the briefing.Tlis referred to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as an illegitimate Russian "asset," and depicted Moscow's defense of Syria's territorial integrity against Western attempts at state collapse as a form of aggression.Numerous Biden administration officials have exploited rhetoric about "intersectionality," the principle that various forms of oppression like racism and sexism intersect.The White House claimed to follow an " intersectional approach ." Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted the State Department supports " diversity and intersectionality ."This article whitewashed the US assassination program by arguing it is subversive and anti-heteronormative, because "Killing with drones produces queer moments of disorientation."