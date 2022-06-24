© FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

The leaders of 27 EU member states have also accepted the bid of Moldova.The European Council agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova during an EU summit on Thursday. Earlier, Belgium had said that the status would be a major sign of hope to Kiev, but it is, as of now, more of a "symbolic" gesture.The news on Ukraine becoming a European Union hopeful was broken by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.President of the European Council Charles Michel hailed the decision as a "historic moment". While Georgia fell short of getting a candidate status, the bloc recognized "the European perspective" of the country, Michel explained, adding that the European Council "is ready to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed."Earlier in the day, the European Parliament overwhelmingly backed a proposal to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Last week, Kiev's bid was supported by the EU Commission.The President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated the three countries on the bloc's decision. She warned, however, that all of them "have work to do before moving to the next stage of the process."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the EU's decision to grant the country candidate status, calling the development a "unique and historic" moment."Sincerely commend EU leaders' decision at [the European Council summit] to grant Ukraine a candidate status. It's a unique and historical moment in Ukraine-EU relations," Zelensky tweeted.Russia attacked the neighboring state following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.