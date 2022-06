© AP//Natacha Pisarenko



"At some point, when we will have done our maximum to help Ukraine resist - when, as is my wish, it will have won and the firing has ceased - we will have to negotiate. The president of Ukraine and its leaders will have to negotiate with Russia."

About the Author:

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

Understanding that prolonged fighting will only hurt them, it seems the top EU states want to sway Ukraine to peace.When the leaders of the three leading EU countries - Germany, France, and Italy - took a train to Kiev to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, this week, the public show was one of solidarity and support. But there could be much more to the visit than meets the eye.which right now is stalling under the its own anti-Russia sanctions. Themselves a knee-jerk ideological response to the conflict in Ukraine.Now, it's their own political interests back home that are now increasingly in peril as this conflict drags on and drives up the cost of daily living for the average EU citizen through record high gas prices and inflation. And the situation just seems to be getting worse as the unforeseen consequences pile up.This week, Russia's Gazprom announced anin Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing Siemens' failure to return repaired gas pumps. The German company explained that Canadian anti-Russian sanctions prevented the return of the units from a factory in Montreal.So it's hardly surprising thatwhose centrist parliamentary majority is in a tight election race this weekend against a left-leaning coalition,over continued armed conflict.Macron has come under fire from Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky himself, who accused France of pressuring him to cede disputed territory or to make other concessions to end the conflict.by Ukrainian officials for dragging his feet in delivering promised weapons. But Scholz is sending a pretty strong message to Ukrainian officials as they wait around for their promised German weapons to arrive and end up feeling and acting like jilted boyfriends who were stood-up on a date.which served, if nothing else, to at least project his government's desire for peace rather than continued conflict.The EU has placed itself in a tough spot. It has promised total support to Ukraine and Zelensky, but seems to have come to the realization thatthan through prolonging the fighting in the hopes of a Ukrainian victory.Then there's some of the Eastern European EU members, who are vociferous supporters of Kiev. However, they are net recipients of Brussels' largesse and therefore aren't likely to be stuck footing the bill for the current mess.Macron said during a joint news conference in Kiev that the three leaders "are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate." Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi added that their main message in talks with Zelensky was that they want to see Ukraine as part of the bloc.Becoming a full member of the EU could take years, 15 to 20 years, as Macron's Minister for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, has said No one realistically thinks that this is going to be a quick process.But dangling the 'carrot' of EU membership in front of Zelensky, who frankly is a loose cannon, is one way to get him under control and get him to the negotiating table on the EU's terms.The notion of EU candidacy - which Zelensky has made clear he desperately wants - gives the EU leverage, all while being able to maintain that "Ukraine alone is deciding its fate," as Macron says, and