Critical Race Theory, or Race Marxism as James Lindsay would put it, is being ideologically institutionalized in the US. We knew about the CRT trainings that have made their way into government, private, and academic organizations - but this insidiously virulent and destructive mode of indoctrination has taken the form of a Federal holiday in the US. Now one year old.Watch Youtuber Gothix's insightful deconstruction of 'Juneteenth' and learn why the holiday does exactly opposite of what it purports to support.