Society's Child
Happy 'Juneteenth': Want to know what the new CRT-inspired federal holiday is really all about?
gothix.locals.com
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 00:00 UTC
Watch Youtuber Gothix's insightful deconstruction of 'Juneteenth' and learn why the holiday does exactly opposite of what it purports to support.
Reader Comments
You know, there must be a setting to "turn off" the spell check feature and I'm going to find that because it is annoying.
Hope you are doing well Artex.
For me, yesterday was over my limit when it comes to social interaction, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do and there is nothing wrong with that.
Peace,
Ken
I tried to explain this to a young black woman who was with the group I was there to meet, and her first instinct was to call me racist, and I had to point out that trying to express differences between behaviors of black people (or any similar looking groups) is the opposite of racist. It's breaking your own stereotypes.
But in the end I think we both decided it came down to culture in the different regions. My city talks a good game, but tends to be racist due to the level of "wokeness" of white people. There's just so much racism of low expectations. If you go to our local subreddit, apparently police aren't even supposed to enforce traffic laws because "it disproportionally effects black people." I think it's racist to assume that, and that the black community wouldn't want dangerous drivers off the road just as much as everyone else, since we have more than our share of pedestrian and auto fatalities from what has become a pretty insane amount of speeding and running red lights by going on the shoulder and around traffic stopped at an intersection. My favorite wokeism is that no one should snitch. Great, so we can have a community just as corrupted by violence and crime as the black communities that won't talk to cops? People just don't think through the consequences and seem to think that every criminal is ONLY a criminal because of whitey.
I have been exposed to so much "nonsense" in the poorer parts of my city, but I've also worked professionally with most racial backgrounds. And I think really, it comes down to poverty and the cultures that go along with that in the different cities more than it has to do anything with race.
So it’s in the OFFICIAL criminal history of the United States that the first proper slave owner was a black dude.
At least after indentured servitude you were free. So thank Mr Johnson for your slave issue.
~
Now please understand the context when I say "minding their own" - it is in the American cities where crime levels are unacceptable and so many homeless. Harsh violence been happening one time too many be my sentiment.