The ongoing effort to ban so-called assault weapons is similar to America's bloody fight to end slavery , a CBS contributor and chief proponent of Critical Race Theory (CRT) said Sunday.In a segment commemorating Juneteenth, Ibram X. Kendi told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan he teaches his young daughter that the struggle for emancipation continues today. Kendi, the network's "Racial Justice Contributor," said "freedom" today means liberation from poverty and guns.Kendi, the author of controversial books including "How to Be an Antiracist," believes America is plagued by systemic racism and white privilege. He argues that whites must acknowledge their privilege and implicit bias, as well as America's systemic racism, to oppose racism.Gun control has been thrust back into the spotlight following mass shootings last month in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas . While most firearms killings in the U.S. involve handguns, both mass shootings from last month's attacks used AR-15-style weapons. They are often referred to as "assault weapons," but that term is not used by the industry, and lawmakers have struggled to define what it means in order to draft legislation."In today's poll, 50 percent of registered voters support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, while 45 percent oppose it," the poll said