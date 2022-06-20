Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime.Investigators say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an assault.Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident and are not concerned for public safety, adding that anyone with information should contact them.The Toronto Transit Commission's CEO, Rick Leary, said on Friday that the organization is "shocked" by the alleged attack at Kipling station."I know incidents like this are concerning for our customers — and I share that concern," he said in a statement."Safety is paramount to all we do and I am committed to ensuring the TTC remains as safe as possible."