Mattias Desmet
Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention. His new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.


SHOW NOTES:

The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet

PM launches Government's first loneliness strategy

Surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic

How Long Is the Coast of Britain? (Mandelbrot)

The Origins of Totalitarianism by Hannah Arendt

The Crowd: A Study Of The Popular Mind by Gustav Le Bon

