The

FBI has indicted

several American white nationalists associated with the Rise Above Movement after they trained with the neo-Nazi Azov Battaliion and its civilian wing, the National Corps, in Kiev. But that was almost four years ago. Today, federal law enforcement has no idea how many US neo-Nazis are participating in the war in Ukraine, or what they are doing there.

"Ukrainian nationalist groups including the Azov Movement are actively recruiting racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist white supremacists to join various neo-Nazi volunteer battalions in the war against Russia," the document states. "RMVE-WS individuals in the United States and Europe announced intentions to join the conflict and are organizing entry to Ukraine via the Polish border."

"What kind of training are foreign fighters receiving in Ukraine that they could possibly proliferate in US based militia and white nationalist groups?" the document asks.

But as this report will illustrate, the presence of hardcore American neo-Nazis in the ranks of the Ukrainian military is far from a deception cranked out by the Kremlin's propaganda mills.

From fascist street brawler to volunteer fighter in US-backed unit

Fox News has featured Gray no less than six times, painting him as a heroic GI Joe sacrificing himself to defend democracy. Fox did not inform its viewers of Gray's identity until his most recent appearance, obscuring his record of neo-Nazism from its viewers.

" The Daily Stormer, a popular neo-Nazi blog, hailed the fascist confab as a gathering of "proud white men got up and talked about Jews and their hordes without any reservation whatsoever."

Gray can be seen in 2017 sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the logo of the neo-Nazi podcast Exodus Americanus.

"Do you recall," one of the hosts asked Gray, "when [co-host] Roscoe and I got really drunk and slept on your couch?"

Fox & Nazi friends

In early February, 2022, as war with Russia approached, the known American neo-Nazi joined the Georgian National Legion and began

training

civilians and volunteers in American military techniques.

"From the front lines of Ukraine, veteran Paul Gray is using his extensive military background to empower a nation."

According to Gray, the Georgian Legion was "training hundreds every day. We're out there. There's Americans, there's Brits, Canadians and all people from free countries of Europe and America and beyond."

"We were ready for a tank to come down the road when the artillery hit us. A concrete wall protected me but then fell on me."

it failed to note his neo-Nazi affiliations.

Ukraine is "a Petri dish for fascism. It's the perfect conditions"

"It's like a Petri dish for fascism. It's the perfect conditions," Furholm said of Ukraine in a podcast interview. Referring to Azov, he stated that "they do have serious intentions of helping the rest of Europe in retaking our rightful lands."

he was

interviewed

by the US government's Radio Free Europe.

Wanted murderer rides the US ratline from the Venezuelan border to Ukraine

© Radio Free Europe.



Lang and sixth other Americans fell under

investigation

by the Department of Justice and the FBI, as they were believed to have "committed or participated in torture, cruel or inhuman treatment or murder of persons who did not take (or stopped taking) an active part in hostilities and (or) intentionally inflicted grievous bodily harm on them."

Lang and the other suspects "allegedly took noncombatants as prisoners, beat them with their fists, kicked them, clobbered them with a sock filled with stones, and held them underwater." Lang, who is said to be the "main instigator" of the torture, "may have even killed some of them before burying their bodies in unmarked graves."

according to the publishers of the leak, shows Lang beating and drowning a girl after a fellow fighter injected her with adrenaline so that she would not lose consciousness as she was drowned. Lang allegedly carried out these crimes as a member of Right Sector.

Alexander Rubinstein



Alex Rubinstein is an independent reporter on Substack. You can subscribe to get free articles from him delivered to your inbox here. If you want to support his journalism, which is never put behind a paywall, you can give a one-time donation to him through PayPal here or sustain his reporting through Patreon here.