The media ignored that.

Back in 2013-2014, when organized gangs of armed neo-nazis were fighting police in Kiev, Ukraine, the mainstream media was spinning it as "government repressing peaceful democratic protest" and the Obama administration showed them support.For years, Nazi SS veterans have been conducting their annual marches in the Baltic States (those states are NATO members, by the way; the US oversees and finances their military programs). The media has been ignoring them.Cheap hypocrites.