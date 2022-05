© University of Delaware

President Joe Biden falsely claimed that January 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol "killed two police officers" while giving the commencement address at his alma mater Saturday.Biden and several top Democrats have repeated the debunked claim previously, but the president's latest assertion of it came at the University of Delaware, where Biden graduated in 1965."Look, how would you feel if you saw crowds storm and break down the doors of the British Parliament, kill five cops, injure 145 — or the German Bundestag, or the Italian Parliament?" he said. "I think you'd wonder."Well, that's what the rest of the world saw. It's not who we are. And now, we're proving, under pressure, that we are not that country. We're united."Democrats on the House January 6 Commission have also repeated the claim that rioters killed police officers. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) said in his opening remarks on the first day of hearings last July that "seven people lost their lives" in the riot. The number would appear to include Sicknick, Babbitt, the officers who committed suicide, the protesters who suffered fatal heart attacks, and the one who died of a suspected drug overdose.On Friday, Biden told another whopper while addressing graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy. He claimed he'd been accepted to the venerable institution in 1965 but opted for the University of Delaware because future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach blocked his path to gridiron glory. In fact, by 1965, Biden had already graduated from college, and while he was at Delaware, he never played varsity football despite later claiming he did.