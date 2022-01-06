As many vaccinated people continue to be infected with coronavirus, this week President Joe Biden falsely claimed that COVID-19 is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Unfortunately for Biden, his claims that the COVID-19 vaccines somehow prevent vaccinated individuals from contracting or spreading the virus are verifiably false, and have been refuted by several studies, reports, and even Biden's own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.
Instead, for almost a year now, Americans have been told that vaccines may reduce the severity of COVID-19.
In October, Walensky said that the controversial vaccines were working "exceptionally well" at keeping people from experiencing severe illness and death after they contract COVID-19, but admitted, "what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission."
She then urged the vaccinated to go back to wearing masks.
In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has gotten demonstrably worse than it had been prior to the mass vaccination campaign, as several variants of the disease have emerged and cases continue to mount.
Part of this is likely due to the Omicron variant, which affects a "disproportionate" number of vaccinated individuals according to Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Information released from Germany, Denmark, and the American CDC also indicates that the virus is overwhelmingly infecting vaccinated individuals, meaning - contrary to Biden's claim - we may soon see a pandemic of the vaccinated.
Anthony Fauci, the highly unpopular Biden administration medical advisor, made an appearance on CNN recently, in which he claimed that COVID-19 has become "a much more formidable virus" since hundreds of millions of Americans were injected with COVID-19 vaccines and "boosters."
Further, reported deaths attributed to the virus in the year 2021 have surpassed the death counts reported in 2020, despite Biden's promise to end the pandemic.
National File is unable to confirm whether or not Biden genuinely believes the misinformation that he is telling the American people, or that he has been instructed to say it by others.
This would not be the first time Biden had made the false claim that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus.
National File was obligated to fact-check the President on December 17 for making similar false claims.
Andrew White is a Northern Virginia native. His work here at National File has been previously featured on Alex Jones' Infowars and Revolver News. White is a constitutionalist Patriot, who focuses on social issues, election integrity, globalism, US politics, as well as general corporate and government corruption.
