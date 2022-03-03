The Democrat attempted to downplay his plummeting approval by promising to do better in his second year in office but instead offered a speech riddled with falsehoods and contradictions.
While Biden's address was supposed to breathe new life into his presidency, Americans are meanwhile plagued with rising prices, a southern border crisis, and now an overseas conflict that leaves them feeling like "the State of our union is in crisis because of Joe Biden." Here are 17 absurd lies Biden told during his State of the Union speech.
'Freedom Will Always Triumph Over Tyranny'
Biden opened his speech by praising the lack of Covid-19 theater in the legislative chambers and claiming that "freedom will always triumph over tyranny."
The audacious claim comes just a few months after the president tried to force the coronavirus jab on American workers, pushed his administration to work with Big Tech to censor his political opponents, and smeared Republicans as domestic terrorists for caring about their children's education.
Powerful Sanctions Stopped Russia
Days after Biden said U.S. sanctions against Russia weren't expected to "prevent anything from happening" in the Ukraine conflict, the president claimed that he leveraged powerful punishments against Vladimir Putin, which stopped the Eastern European in his tracks.
"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden said. "And I'm taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia's economy."
Twenty-four hours before Biden's contradictory statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the sanctions "are meant to have a deterrent impact" against Russia.
Vice President Kamala Harris, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other Cabinet members also promoted sanctions as a way to stop Putin from invading Ukraine.
I'm Always Honest
Biden told Americans, "I will be honest with you, as I've always promised," but The Federalist's regularly updated lie tracker proves that claim is far from the truth.
'The American Rescue Plan Worked'
Biden touted the American Rescue Plan as a significant boost to the economy that "helped working people and left no one behind," but he neglected to mention it was this sudden influx of federal cash in a slowly rebounding economy that contributed to the inflation and rising prices plaguing Americans today.
Trump's Tax Cuts Only Helped the Rich
Biden repeated the popular lie that former President Donald Trump's tax cuts helped only the rich even though they actually increased worker earnings and opened up job opportunities across the board.
His false claim earned a round of boos from the Democrat politicians in the audience who were eager for a chance to take a jab at Trump.
'I Created Lots of Jobs'
Biden touted the rising U.S. job record as one of the highlights of his first year in office but failed to mention that the only reason the job rate is growing is that millions of people are returning to work after tyrannical bureaucrats shut down the economy for months in the name of stopping the spread of a virus.
Buying American Products Is a Priority
Biden said buying American products is a priority for his administration but has conveniently avoided reinstating U.S. energy independence by cutting off Russian oil supplies and lifting his ban on American drilling.
Biden's lie also ignored the fact that the White House recently defended buying at least $1.3 billion worth of Covid-19 rapid tests from China to disseminate to Americans instead of relying on locally-sourced ones.
'Our Economy Roared Back Faster Than Almost Anyone Predicted'
Biden claimed that "our economy roared back fast than anyone predicted," but as average Americans suffer the consequences of a prolonged supply-chain crisis and inflation, it's clear that the price hikes once touted by the administration as short-term are here to stay for a while.
The Solution to Inflation Is 'Lower Your Costs'
Biden claimed that the solution to inflation is for businesses to "lower your costs, not your wages," but anyone with a brain knows that in order to stay open, companies must raise their prices to pay for increasingly expensive goods. If businesses are forced to raise their wages, they will also raise prices for consumers who have to bear the burden or suffer the consequences of understaffing.
My Tax Plan Will Lower Costs and the Deficit
"My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit," Biden claimed.
The truth is, however, that Biden's tax plan would "result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement," according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Anyone Making Less Than $400k Doesn't Have to Pay More Taxes
Biden also repeated one of his favorite falsehoods that anyone making less than $400,000 a year doesn't have to pay any more in taxes.
Experts, however, agree that his promise not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year is ambitious and not realistic because those who fall below the mark are still subject to consequences from a highly taxed economy.
Let's Lower Cost of Insulin (After I Raised It)
Biden called for lower insulin prices amid what he said is a drug price crisis. What the president didn't acknowledge, however, is that he undid a rule enacted by Trump that effectively lowered insulin and epinephrine prices for Americans
Funding Police Is Necessary
Funding for police, Biden said, is suddenly a big priority for his administration, but when rioters called for harm and financial cuts to police forces around the country during the 2020 summer of rage, Biden refused to condemn them.
The president also allies himself with Democrats who proudly call for "racist" police forces to lose their funding.
The Right to Vote Is Under Assault
Biden claimed the "right to vote is under assault" by states passing voter-integrity laws but failed to mention that Democrats and their cronies in Big Tech and the corporate media were the ones conspiring to rig the 2020 election. As The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway reported:
Hundreds of laws and processes were changed in the months leading up to the election, sometimes legally and sometimes not, creating chaos, confusion, and uncertainty. Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg, one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful men, spent $419 million — nearly as much as the federal government itself — to interfere in the government's management of the election in key states.Pro-Democrat propaganda in the media and censorship of conservative voices and damning stories such as the New York Post's report on Hunter Biden also contributed to the plot to take over elections.
Gun Manufacturers Are Immune to Lawsuits
Biden said gunmakers are immune from prosecution even though manufacturers can be sued if a firearm is faulty or malfunctions.
On the other hand, many of the manufacturers who created the Covid-19 jab are immune to prosecution, despite Biden's claims that the gun industry is the only one afforded special privileges.
'We Need to Secure Our Border'
Biden said he wants to secure the southern border and that he's taking swift action to do so. The truth is, however, that more than 100,000 illegal migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border each month after the administration touted open borders and overlooked the humanitarian crisis for more than a year.
Biden not only started his presidency by stripping border protections enacted by Trump but welcomed illegal migrants with open arms. As a result, Border Patrol encountered at least 2 million illegal aliens at the southern border in 2021 alone and are expected to encounter even more in 2022. Many of these illegal aliens were released into the U.S. with loose instructions to report to ICE facilities but didn't.
Abortion Is Health Care
"If we want to go forward — not backward — we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman's right to choose," Biden claimed during his speech.
Killing babies in the womb, however, is not health care. Not only does the heinous act take the life of an unborn child, but it has detrimental effects on women's physical and mental health.
Jordan Boyd is a staff writer at The Federalist and co-producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Her work has also been featured in The Daily Wire and Fox News. Jordan graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism. Follow her on Twitter @jordangdavidson.
"We need to secure our border"...should actually be, "We need to secure Ukraine's border"....FIFY......