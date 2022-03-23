"As I've said, the magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Biden said. "And it's coming."
The president commented on Putin during a speech to America's top CEOs at the Business Roundtable lobbying group meeting.
Biden recalled a conversation he had with Putin last year about cyberattacks and said he would respond severely if Russia launched an attack.
Comment: Translation: This is the new Big Lie we're putting out to demonize Russia. And we have the same proven-liars club of US-ABC intelligence agencies to parrot this message as if it were actually true:
"Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," Biden wrote.
It is unclear if a specific event prompted Biden's warning, but earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that Russia presents a "serious cyber threat" to the United States.
"We've had an altar call, he and I on this issue," he said about Putin, but admitted it was "part of his playbook."
Comment: Translation: A self-inflicted cyber attack is quite probably in the US/Elite playbook in order to justify more Totalitarian controls over the Western public. And priming the public to expect "Russian aggression" in this sphere is merely killing two birds with one stone.
He spoke proudly of the United States kneecapping Russia's economy and thanked the American CEOs who announced their decision to take their business out of Russia.
Comment: Translation: Wiser observers don't see the sanctions "kneecapping" the Russian economy so much as shooting the already flailing Western economy further in the foot.
"Putin's back is against the wall, he wasn't anticipating the extent and strength of our unity, and the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity of tactics that he'll employ," Biden said.
Comment: Translation: The US war machine/NATO has its back against the wall and is desperate to find ways to subjugate Russia to its hegemonic will to world power. But Russia, clearly, isn't "cooperating".
Biden called the private sector to bolster their cyber security, calling it their "patriotic obligation" to invest as much as possible into their defenses.
The president also warned Putin was also planning possible "false flag" operations to generate support for his military actions.
Comment: Translation: This is exactly what the US war team wants to project into the public's perception of Russia - but is in fact what the US itself is planning to do having no better strategy than to amplify the Big Lie.
He complained that Putin kept asserting the Ukraine had biological and chemical weapons, repeating that the accusations were "simply not true."
"Whenever he starts talking about something he thinks NATO, Ukraine, or the United States is about to do, it means he's getting ready to do it," Biden said. "Not a joke."
Biden said Putin would suffer "severe consequences" if he did employ chemical weapons.
"The point is it's real," Biden said.
Comment: For anyone paying even a modicum of attention, it is already clear that the US has, in fact, been building and supporting bio research and weapons labs in Ukraine (and elsewhere) for the purpose of using said weapons against Russia, among other things. Washington and the Pentagon have been caught out on this and are, again, desperately trying to re-direct the narrative - for anyone dumb enough to listen and actually believe it.
And this most recent lie spewed out of Biden's maw is just the latest in a long list of "Russia is hacking/attacking the US" propaganda stories: