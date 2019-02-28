© Sputnik/Kirill Kalinnikov

Russia regularly faces a "vast number" of attacks staged by US hackers, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while questioning a recent report about an alleged US cyber assault on a St. Petersburg-based company."Various Russian entities ... and individuals are constantly subjected to a vast number of cyber-attacks staged from the US soil," Peskov told Russian journalists, answering a question about a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, which delved into one such assault reportedly staged by the US military against a Russian firm.At the same time, the president's spokesman casted a doubt on the report itself, which stated that theThe article is based almost entirely on unnamed sources and is thus difficult to verify, the spokesman noted. "One has to treat this data with caution," he said.- a firm, which Washington say allegedly has some links to the Kremlin and is supposedly responsible for almost every Western woe ranging from thewhich was partially responsible for a recent measles outbreak in Europe.Some unnamed US officials quoted by the WSJThe US analysts, however, were less prone to praise the US military effort as they said that the operation was eventually "more annoying than deterring in the long run." The operation, which requiredknown for its insatiable appetite for mass surveillance, eventuallyAnyway, no one seems to have heard about it on the Russian side.Instead, Peskov said that"This is the reality we are living in."The president's spokesman also expressed his concern over the fact that the US might at some pointasHe also said that Moscow is well aware of such threats and Russian lawmakers are now working on the so-called "sovereign internet bill."The new legislation would allow Russia to create a special mechanism that would prevent any foreign power from depriving it of access to the World Wide Web.Earlier, similar concerns were voiced by Putin himself. "The more sovereignty we have, including in the digital sphere, the better," he said at that time.