Former National Security Administration Technical Director Bill Binney told Tucker Carlson he has data showing that the Democrats' narrative regarding Russia hacking the DNC and 2016 election are untrue.Binney, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), said the story spread around the mainstream media that Russia is at fault can't necessarily be proven.He said that during a prior Chinese hack of government systems, NSA agents were able to use "trace route programs" to track the "packets" of information back to a specific building in Shanghai.