William Binney, whistleblower, architect NSA's surveillance program
Former National Security Administration Technical Director Bill Binney told Tucker Carlson he has data showing that the Democrats' narrative regarding Russia hacking the DNC and 2016 election are untrue.

Binney, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), said the story spread around the mainstream media that Russia is at fault can't necessarily be proven.

He said that during a prior Chinese hack of government systems, NSA agents were able to use "trace route programs" to track the "packets" of information back to a specific building in Shanghai.

Binney said that could be the reason Democrats did not want the FBI to look at their systems- ostensibly because they may not trace back to Russia.