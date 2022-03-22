Bidens
The Bidens: Joe, Hunter and James
"The Biden family business, which as you went through, involves getting a lot of money and other gifts from shady foreign characters in exchange for proximity to Joe Biden," Federalist Editor-In-Chief Mollie Hemingway said on Fox News Primetime.
"There are multiple family members involved with this. We have reams of evidence about the corruption involved in this, and yet the media went out of their way to suppress this story beyond a shadow of a doubt, and tech companies colluded as well to do it. But there's no question this was the single most important story of the 2020 election. They hid it from the American people."