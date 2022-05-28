The IRGC has announced it is in possession of the seized vessels, with Bloomberg reporting, "The Guard's announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program." And more according to the AP:
The Guard issued a statement on its website, accusing the unnamed tankers of unspecified violations.Industry monitor Lloyd's List maritime intelligence describes that its "sources confirmed that in two seemingly similar operations the suezmaxes Delta Poseidon (IMO: 9468671) and Prudent Warrior (IMO: 9753545), both under Greek flag, were approached by Iranian helicopters on Friday afternoon."
Greece's Foreign Ministry said Iranian authorities "violently took over" the two ships in an "act of piracy."
"They were both boarded by military personnel and later escorted by naval vessels from international traffic lanes to Iranian waters a few miles off the coast," the report continues.
Earlier in the day Tehran threatened "punitive measures" after the United States seized a Russian flagged tanker transporting Iranian oil off Greece.
Iranian sources stated following the tanker seizure in the Mediterranean, "The Islamic Republic has decided to take punitive measures against Greece after it seized an Iranian tanker and let the US government confiscate its crude oil, Nour News, affiliated to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reports."