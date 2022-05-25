Conclusion

The troops did not return, actually, their presence in Europe did not cease to increase. Not only that, but once the Soviet Union disintegrated and contrary to the solemn and hollow promises of the main leaders of Western governments (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Helmut Kohl in Germany, Tony Blair in the United Kingdom... etc.) in the sense that "NATO would not move an inch to the East," as a matter of fact, this criminal organization transferred supplies and troops to the very borders of Russia. How come! Weren't the enemies of the West the Soviet Union and communism? No. The enemy was, and still is,Susan took into account the opinion that shortly before - on February 5 in an article published in the New York Times - had been expressed by none other than George Kennan, the diplomat who, with his famous "Long Telegram" of February 22, 1946, sent to President Harry Truman (and signed under the pseudonym of Mister X) had been the architect of the policy of "containment" of Soviet expansionism that shortly after would lead to the creation of NATO. Deeply disturbed by Clinton's intentions, Kennan wrote in that 1997 piece that "NATO expansion would be the most tragic mistake of US policy in the entire post-Cold War era ... because it would advance Russia's foreign policy in a direction that would definitely not be the one we wanted." [1]Clinton, and with him the entire financial-military-industrial complex, ignored the veteran diplomat's warnings and continued with his policy. Encouraging wars and military spending was what Washington was supposed to do since its politicians in the Administration and Congress finance their political careers with contributions from big business in that sector. The USSR had not finished collapsing when the Deputy Secretary of Defense of George W. Bush Sr. Paul Wolfowitz produced a "Guide for Defense Planning" that was leaked to the press on March 7, 1992, stating in its first section that, that poses a threat ... which requires that we strive to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources, under consolidated control, would be sufficient to generate global power." The scandal was huge and the extreme unilateralism of its content led to it being described, even in certain establishment media, as "imperialist". It also caused anxiety that its author raised, without further hesitation, the importance of "preventive military interventions" to neutralize possible threats from other nations and prevent autocratic regimes from becoming superpowers. Of course,. After the document was leaked to the press, the Pentagon published a watered-down version of it, in fact, a mere attempt at "harm reduction" covering, unsuccessfully, its most brutal expressions with a more diplomatic language but without abandoning in the slightest the fundamental theses of the "Guide". [2]The reconstruction of Russia's economic and military power encouraged the appearance of new reflections and "policy papers" recommending various courses of action to the White House., Vladimir Putin returned Crimea to Russian jurisdiction in a flashing operation. But in 2019, a fundamental document was published by none other than the Rand Corporation and whose title says it all: "Overextending and unbalancing Russia". According to its authors, its pages "list non-violent and cost-imposing options that the United States and its allies could promote in the economic, political and military realms to stress Russia, overextending and unbalancing its economy, its armed forces and the stability of its political regime. The document carefully examines the various areas for each of which it presents several options. For example, in the economy, imposing sanctions and trade barriers, ending Europe's dependence on Russian gas, favoring American gas exports to Europe, and promoting the emigration of scientists and people with high technical training to deprive Russia of this type of human resource. For each of these options, the probability of success of the measure, its benefits, and also its costs and risks were estimated, and from there a recommendation was formulated.In the military field, the Report contemplated, first of all, providing lethal weaponry to Ukraine (a euphemistic way of not saying "weapons of mass destruction!"), increasing support for the Syrian rebels,, expanding ties between the United States and the countries of the South Caucasus, and reducing Russian influence in Central Asia. Again, each of these alternatives is weighed in terms of the probability of success, estimating its benefits and its costs. [3]As we said before reading this document and as we ratified even more strongly afterward, the Ukraine war was immorally provoked by the United States and its European allies. Without worrying about the terrible human costs of the war, which the Western powers now denounce with crocodile tears, they closed all options to Russia, which even at one point even had proposed starting talks to cooperate with NATO, an attitude that did not provoke in the very democratic and humanist Western powers the slightest intention of even starting to talk about the subject.As of now, in late April 2022, no one can predict how this war will end. However, it is worth remembering with Clausewitz that. Will it be different this time?References: