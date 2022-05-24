Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills couple in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh
NEW AGE
Sat, 21 May 2022 09:46 UTC
The deceased are Golam Nabi, 43, and his wife Rupa Akter, 34, of the village.
Quoting local people, Shailakupa police station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said that Golam Nabi and Rupa were working in a field in the morning when a streak of lighting hit them.
The incident left Rupa dead on the spot and Golam Nabi seriously injured.
Local people rescued the injured and took him to Jhenaidah General Hospital for treatment.
Golam Nabi died on the way to the hospital, the police official said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- What It Means That 'Hillary Clinton Did It'
- The structural scaffolding to potential Mid-East war
- Kuwait sky turns red as sandstorm covers country
- Lightning strike kills couple in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh
- Floods and landslides leave 4 dead, thousands affected in Indonesia
- Evacuations after more flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Medical expert says CDC panel is a 'kangaroo court', approves vaccines based on 'marketing'
- Jack Posobiec detained at Davos World Economic Forum event
- How low can you go? Biden approval rating tanking: poll
- Putin survived recent assassination attempt, says Ukrainian intel chief
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- German cars can't run without Russian gas - BMW production chief
- EU's weapons stockpile depleted - Borrell
- 'Secret memo' warns EU state of risks posed by refugee influx from Ukraine
- Italians skip prestigious contest after Russians banned
- The Freedom Convoy & the collapse of Canadian liberalism
- Arizona sheriff raids 'nonprofits' featured in '2000 Mules' ballot trafficking investigation - "like Tweety birds, they sang"
- Wait, what? Poland demands Norway hand over oil revenues profits to support Ukraine war effort
- Durham team set to call former FBI officials to the stand as week two of Sussmann trial begins
- 60% of voters reject Scotland's controversial gender reform bill
- What It Means That 'Hillary Clinton Did It'
- The structural scaffolding to potential Mid-East war
- How low can you go? Biden approval rating tanking: poll
- Putin survived recent assassination attempt, says Ukrainian intel chief
- EU's weapons stockpile depleted - Borrell
- Wait, what? Poland demands Norway hand over oil revenues profits to support Ukraine war effort
- Durham team set to call former FBI officials to the stand as week two of Sussmann trial begins
- Erdogan backtracks on threat to veto Sweden and Norway admission into NATO
- Paul Craig Roberts: 'Vladimir Putin made a terrible mistake by not terrifying launching blitzkrieg'
- US military expert: Russia to score major victories in Donbas, must adapt to new NATO game
- Was the assassination in Iran another Israeli effort to sabotage JCPOA?
- Is the dollar officially dead now?
- Bezos: Disinformation board should investigate Biden tweet
- Strong ruble not all good news: Economist points to downside
- Why does the US Census Bureau keep hiring "unsuitable individuals" with criminal records?
- Detained Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk testifies against ex-president
- Pressure mounts on UK Home Secretary Patel over Assange extradition decision
- Biden says would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
- WHO Stealth Coup to Dictate Global Health Agenda of Gates, Big Pharma
- Monkeypox: 'Fool me twice, shame on me'
- Jack Posobiec detained at Davos World Economic Forum event
- German cars can't run without Russian gas - BMW production chief
- 'Secret memo' warns EU state of risks posed by refugee influx from Ukraine
- Italians skip prestigious contest after Russians banned
- The Freedom Convoy & the collapse of Canadian liberalism
- Arizona sheriff raids 'nonprofits' featured in '2000 Mules' ballot trafficking investigation - "like Tweety birds, they sang"
- 60% of voters reject Scotland's controversial gender reform bill
- JPMorgan issues US 'wealth shock' warning, households lost $5 trillion so far this year, worse to come
- How and why Russia's civil society is helping Donbass fighters in their battle against Ukraine
- UK gas prices surge on supply shortage after unplanned outages at Norway's giant gas field
- Hungry? Democrats say 'eat cake'
- How shaming my school board's racism cost me my job, but not my stand
- Woke corporation State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida
- University quietly alters business school application excluding white people after professor files complaint
- HSBC suspends head of responsible investing over comments critical of 'nut job' climate-alarmists
- Barbara Marx Hubbard: Godmother of transhumanism and synthetic spirituality
- Nurse at Birmingham Children's Hospital arrested on suspicion of 'poisoning' child who died
- 'What You Don't Know': Book for NYC fifth graders lauds AOC, trashes religion
- Ruble hits 7-year high as gas buyers bow to Putin's payment mandate
- More than 70,000 pounds of formula arrives in US, shipment will not be heading to store shelves
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Critical Race Theory's Race To The Bottom
- Evidence of slash-and-burn cultivation in Europe during Mesolithic 9,500 years ago
- Neolithic peoples buried near Stonehenge had same parasites as their dogs, may have eaten raw cattle organs
- Rice cultivation recorded at Neolithic site from 8000 years ago
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Empire of Hypocrisy
- 1,000 year-old Native American carvings of mysterious giant humanoids discovered on the ceiling of an Alabama cave
- Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits
- Caesar's favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome - until climate change killed it off
- Secret British 'black propaganda' unit targeted cold war enemies revealed in declassified papers
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- DARPA launches 'Ouija' project to study radio signals in Earth's atmosphere with satellites
- Scientists discover "ghost" fossils - "completely unexpected"
- May 31st could have the most powerful meteor storm in generations - or not
- Extraterrestrial stone found in Egypt may be first evidence on Earth of rare supernova
- NASA's Voyager 1 is sending back mysterious data from beyond our solar system
- Moon volcanoes may have spewed 18 quadrillion pounds of volcanic water
- Laser weapons used in Ukraine - Russia
- Did a 5th giant planet mess up the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune?
- Scouring through old Hubble images turned up 1,000 new asteroids
- NASA footage captures 'doorway,' inspires theories of life on Mars
- Natural machinery operates without intervention; but how?
- Developing cells take their ease in the curves
- New magnetic phenomenon discovered with industrial potential
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- We got it! Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy
- Alaska's Westdahl Peak volcano is restless and overdue an eruption, and we may know what's stopping it
- Scientists grow plants in Moon soil - A first in human history
- Evidence of extinction event could be at the bottom of a South Carolina pond
- 'Monster' quake recorded on Mars by NASA's InSight, largest quake ever detected on another planet
- Kuwait sky turns red as sandstorm covers country
- Lightning strike kills couple in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh
- Floods and landslides leave 4 dead, thousands affected in Indonesia
- Evacuations after more flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- This week in volcano news - A new eruption is possible in Iceland, plume at Ruapehu
- Wisconsin couple attacked by bear after it charged through window and bit both of them
- Ohio River waterspout caught on camera during severe storms around Tri-State
- Lightning bolt kills 50 sheep in Kashmir, India
- Best of the Web: Tornado, huge hailstones and floods in France weather chaos
- 5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan
- Parts of South Africa experience early winter heavy snowfall
- Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned, at least 10 killed - worst floods in 20 years
- Rare tornado tears through Michigan town, killing two and injuring more than 40
- 6.3-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands: USGS
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Philippines, no casualties reported so far
- Best of the Web: Late May snowstorm hits Colorado - up to 20 inches reported - knocks out power for 210,000
- Cold wave hits southern Brazil with record-low temperatures
- Series of tornadoes hit western Germany
- Lightning strike kills 3, injures 15 in Bangladesh
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Medical expert says CDC panel is a 'kangaroo court', approves vaccines based on 'marketing'
- Gates, Fauci funded experiments on bird flu — Will it be the next pandemic?
- Runner dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon finish line, 15 others taken to hospital
- Compression garments don't help muscles recover
- US buys millions of vaccine doses for dangerous virus
- Douglas Murray: Talk about deadly obesity risks in America? Fat chance
- Pandemic 2: Monkeypox Madness
- World Health Organization confirms 80 cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 11 countries
- Pfizer document dump shows doctor with ties to Gates Foundation deleted trial participant's vaccine injury
- Return of the Covid fearmongers
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Will a weaponized H5N1 bird flu become the next manufactured pandemic?
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The WHO Pandemic Treaty: Bad News for National Sovereignty
- Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging in gut, eyes, and brain, mouse study reveals
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- The ugly history of vitamin D3 and Fauci's pro-vaccine bias
- COVID-19 vaccine can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
Quote of the Day
Willing is not enough; we must do. Knowing is not enough; we must apply.
- Bruce Lee
Recent Comments
Lately I got really afraid of Babylon Bee satire ... :O
Get em while they're young. Before the long term side effects are realized. Fix the breeder population for a couple generations, the "Elite" will...
How low can you go? Biden approval rating tanking: poll To zero, and no further. What does it matter, in a time of electronic black-box voting...
What a surprise. We live in a lawless world, or better a world with "laws for thee, but not for me." By the way, about 10 years ago I was living...
This from lying Ukraine.