A couple was killed as they were struck by lightning at village Kulchara under Sailkupa upazila in Jhenaidah district on Saturday morning.The deceased are Golam Nabi, 43, and his wife Rupa Akter, 34, of the village.Quoting local people, Shailakupa police station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said that Golam Nabi and Rupa were working in a field in the morning when a streak of lighting hit them.The incident left Rupa dead on the spot and Golam Nabi seriously injured.Local people rescued the injured and took him to Jhenaidah General Hospital for treatment.Golam Nabi died on the way to the hospital, the police official said.