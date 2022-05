It was thanks to the people we tried to tear down.

The battlefield is still warm, following Canada's war on the unvaccinated. The mandates have let up, and both sides stumble back into something that looks like the old normal — except that there is a fresh and present injury done to the people we tried to break. And no one wants to talk about it.Only weeks ago, it was the admitted goal of our own leaders to make life unlivable for the unvaccinated. And as a deputized collective, we force-multiplied that pain, taking the fight into our families, friendships, and workplaces.It was a quick slide from righteousness to cruelty, and however much we might blame our leaders for the push, we're accountable for stepping into the trap despite better judgement.And so it was by the wilful ignorance of science, civics, and politics that we squeezed the unvaccinated to the degree that we did.Most of us who pilloried the noncompliant did it because it seemed like certain victory, like the unvaccinated would never make it through unbroken. Indeed, the promised new normal looked unbeatable, so we sided with it and made punching bags out of the holdouts.So for those of us not among the hopeless few that pray for the return of mandates, we might find some inner gratitude for the unvaccinated.It seems right now like the mandates will return, but this time there's hope that more of us will see them for what they are:If there's an enemy, it's the confidence game of state power and the transparent attempt to tear us apart. Heeding that looks like our best shot at redemption.