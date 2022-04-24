US Canada border closed
© Lars Hagberg / AFP - Getty Images file
Customs officers speak with people in a car beside a sign saying the U.S. border with Canada is closed in Lansdowne, Ontario, on March 22, 2020.
Millions of unvaccinated Canadians holding out hope US land border travel restrictions would expire at midnight Thursday will have to continue to wait.

Temporary travel restrictions were put in place January 22 and, according to the Federal Registry, were set to expire Thursday at midnight unless amended.

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) updated its guidance for travellers early Thursday morning before the restrictions expired.

"As of Thursday, April 21, 2022, DHS will extend COVID-19-related land border entry requirements," reads the update to the DHS guidance for travellers fact sheet.

"Non-US travellers seeking to enter the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination upon request."

"These restrictions apply to non-US travellers who are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons. They do not apply to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, or US nationals."

No end date to the extension was included.

The Western Standard contacted the Office of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection to get clarity on how long the extension will last, but did not receive a comment in time for publishing.