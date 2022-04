© Lars Hagberg / AFP - Getty Images file



Millions of unvaccinated Canadians holding out hope US land border travel restrictions would expire at midnight Thursday will have to continue to wait.Temporary travel restrictions were put in place January 22 and, according to the Federal Registry,However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) updated its guidance for travellers early Thursday morning before the restrictions expired."These restrictions apply to non-US travellers who are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons. They do not apply to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, or US nationals."The Western Standard contacted the Office of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection to get clarity on how long the extension will last, but did not receive a comment in time for publishing.