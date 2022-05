Welcome to another exciting episode of Objective:Health's In the News, where we take a look at the latest health headlines bouncing around the collective consciousness and give you the O:H take.On this week's show we talk about the reactions, and overreactions, to the dropping of mask mandates by a number of travel companies in the US. Most people cheered, but a particular breed is demanding the mandates be brought back.We also discuss the anti-Covid pill currently being promoted by the Biden administration (don't worry; they say they have enough to go around, so you won't miss out!) We also talk about a proposed bill in Rhode Island that would impose fines on the unvaccinated and charge them double in tax!Join us for all this and more on our latest episode of Objective:Health.And check us out on Brighteon For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth ♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/ ♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth ♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f ♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:00:35:45— 32.7 MB