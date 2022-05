© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



In a stunning break with the recent patterns of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced Friday afternoon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied the sacrament of the Catholic Mass known as Holy Communion.Holy Communion is, for practicing Catholics, receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ through bread at the Mass.