The reason for the denial is Pelosi's support for abortion — "the grave evil she is perpetrating," wrote the archbishop in a letter released by the Archdiocese of San Francisco today.
Cordileone also wrote that he has made "numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi" to help her understand "the danger to her own soul she is risking." Strongly hinting that Pelosi has not responded to him, the archbishop concluded, "She is not to be admitted to Holy Communion."
Comment: Don't worry, Bishop. Chances are Pelosi kissed her soul goodbye long ago, assuming she ever had one.
Holy Communion is, for practicing Catholics, receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ through bread at the Mass.
Few church leaders have punished Catholic lawmakers who support abortion, and President Joseph Biden said Pope Francis told him he could continue to present himself for communion.
John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.
Comment: It's rather unlikely that Pelosi, (or Biden or any other democrat Catholic for that matter), is actually practicing the religion, despite her claims on her "devout Catholic" status. The Catholic moniker is like a cloak they can wear when it's convenient and take off and ignore when it's not (ie., most of the time). We doubt Pelosi is the least bit upset about being barred from communion, except for the bad PR that may ensue (although not much happened to Biden when he was denied the same). And lets face it, Pelosi's stance on abortion is probably one of her least egregious anti-Catholic traits!
