On Monday, Federal Election Commission reports revealed Pelosi's campaign spent $437,000 for 10 trips in 2021, plus two payments of $67,000 to a California company. At the same time, the Democrat was repeatedly calling climate change a "huge threat. She went as far as to say it was more important than human rights abuses in China.
During a climate change conference in Glascow, Scotland, she lectured everyday people about their "moral obligation" to reduce emissions while also pushing Joe Biden's failed Build Back Better bill.
"About a half a trillion dollars in this legislation to protect the planet, it's a health issue," Pelosi stated. "Clean air, clean water for our children...and it is a moral issues. If you believe as I do that this is God's creation and we have a moral obligation to be good stewards. But even if you don't share that view religiously, we all share it morally that we have a responsibility to future generations."Biden, also pushing a climate agenda, spent $15 million flying on private jets in 2021 and continues to use Air Force One to travel to Delaware on weekends.
Meanwhile, Aviation Director of Transport and Environment Andrew Murphy has pointed out that flying on a private jet is "probably one of the worst things you can do for the environment" and yet super polluters are flying around the world like there's no climate crisis.
Comment: The rules are different for Pelosi, you see.