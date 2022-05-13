The world of 2030 — the one in which the World Economic Forum imagines "you will own nothing and be happy" — depends on an all-encompassing digital id program. This digital ID will allow a track and trace society where the authorities can see every purchase and every move you make.
One could argue much of society has already handed over this data with the ubiquitous use of credit cards which track purchases, and phones which log GPS data. However, the digital ID scheme will also be linked to a digital wallet holding the local Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital currency of governments which will be needed for all legal transactions. Eventually, this digital ID and the digital wallet will be connected to, and impacted by, your individual social credit score.
As I have reported since March 2020, these initiatives were already in the works prior to COVID-19. However, it was the beginning of the COVID-19 panic that allowed governments around the world to push further towards their vision of Technocracy. For example, we have been told that use of cash should be greatly reduced or eliminated altogether because of reports claiming COVID-19 spread through dirty old money. This conveniently leads into the calls for digital currency programs such as CBDCs.
Of course, we see the push for "contact tracing" apps to track the alleged spread of disease, and vaccine passport/health passport apps have begun to acclimate the public to carrying a digital ID card with them everywhere they go. The vaccine passport is simply a gateway to a digital identity which has already been in the works in the United States, to one degree or another, since at least 2005 with the passing of the controversial REAL ID Act.
UN Sustainable Development Goal 16
This push towards a digital identity has its roots in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives adopted by the United Nations in 2015 with the ostensible goal of ending poverty, protecting the planet, and spreading peace and prosperity to all people by 2030. Their actions, however, regularly belie their stated intentions.
The SDGs were part of a larger resolution known as the 2030 Agenda, or Agenda 2030, with the stated purpose of fighting climate change. While the United Nations SDGs and Agenda 2030 are often touted as a tool for establishing healthy multilateral relationships between nations, in truth, they are based in a deeper agenda to monitor, control, and direct all life on the planet.
The 17 SDGs each tackle a different area of their ostensible fight for justice and equality. UN SDG 16 focuses on "Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions" and states that "by 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration."
One document from the United Nations titled "United Nations Strategy for Legal Identity for All" further defines what is meant by "legal" and "digital identity." A legal identity is essentially a form of registration with a civil body (a government). The UN document makes it clear that "legal identity is widely acknowledged to be catalytic for achieving at least ten of the SDGs", and the data generated by the registration supports the measurement of more than 60 SDG indicators. "Legal identity has a critical role to ensure the global community upholds its promise of leaving no one behind as espoused in the 2030 Agenda," the UN report states.
When it comes to digital identity, the document says digital identity is generally understood as a unique and constant identity — a virtual identification card, for example — assigned to individuals that authenticates them as users of all their portable digital devices. This identity can apply to the digital and physical worlds. Using a digital identity involves passwords, cryptographic key, biometrics such as fingerprint or iris scanning.
Digital Identity as a Human Right
As we approach 2030 the "digital identity as a human right" meme is increasingly being planted in the minds of the masses. I would expect this trend to become a standard talking point amongst corporate media hacks and their followers. Not only is the public being primed to accept digital identity as a method of tracking illness (and the population), but digital identity is being sold to the bleeding hearts of the Western world as a necessity for helping the so-called "unbanked" of the world and bringing them into modern financial systems.
The term unbanked refers to those people who, for one reason or another, lack bank accounts and credit cards. This apparent lack is often reported as a flaw of modern society, an example of another poor population being left behind. What goes unquestioned is whether integration into the banking system is the best thing for an individual or not. It is assumed that all people should need or want to be involved in the debt based banking system, allowing the criminal banks behind The Great Reset to fund their projects with the people's money.
Many of these people live in the developing world, and in places like Mexico there exists a thriving counter or informal economy of people trading, buying, and selling goods without taxes, regulations, or a digital record of any kind. This type of economic and social activity is the exact behavior the Technocrats want to eliminate, precisely because it flies in the face of the Great Reset vision.
Thus the media must do its job to convince the public that colonization is not colonization when it involves sustainability and diversity. The people need to be convinced that those poor Mexican farmers won't be complete until they have a digital ID, with a digital wallet for receiving the digital currency as part of the Universal Basic Income program. These gushing stories promoting digital identity as the savior of the developing world fail to mention the dark side to the digitization of all life, specifically the coming terror of social credit and social impact finance tools.
Instead we get headlines like, "Digital Inclusion. The Human Right to Have an Identity" from the Thales Group, a French multinational with ties to the French government and one of the largest military weapons contractors in the world. "The lack of identity is not just a loss in terms of being seen by the system and society. It is an exclusion that prevents people from achieving their full potential. They cannot be educated, they cannot access healthcare services, and their children inherit this legacy as they're born outside the system," the group wrote in February 2021. Again, the general assumption is that there is no life to be had "outside the system".
Meanwhile, Impakter Magazine, known for promoting the SDGs, published a piece titled "Digital Identity As a Basic Human Right" in May 2018. The Impakter piece promotes blockchain based ID's and putting children's birth certificates on the blockchain as well.
Thankfully there are some examples of pushback to the commonly held narratives surrounding digital id.
In April 2021, the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice published a skeptical piece titled "Everyone Counts! Ensuring that the human rights of all are respected in digital ID systems." This article looked at some of the ways marginalized populations are further marginalized by digital systems. They warn of the "need for the human rights movement to engage in discussions about digital transformation so that fundamental rights are not lost in the rush to build a 'modern, digital state'."
The group Access Now published a report, Busting the dangerous myths of Big ID programs: cautionary lessons from India, focused on the concerns surrounding India's implementation of their digital ID system, Aadhaar. The report concludes that so-called "Big ID programs" — that is programs implemented by governments with the help of Big Tech — are not needed to give people a legal identity. Further, the report found that Big ID creates space for surveillance to flourish, as demonstrated by India's Aadhaar system.
In May 2021, the ACLU released a blog in response to concerns around vaccine passports. The ACLU warned about digital identities, including recent efforts to mandate digital drivers licenses. "A move to digital IDs is not a minor change but one that could drastically alter the role of identification in our society, increase inequality, and turn into a privacy nightmare," the ACLU wrote.
Finally, the organization Privacy International directly challenged the United Nations SDGs and asked, "The Sustainable Development Goals, Identity, and Privacy: Does their implementation risk human rights?." The report states:
If actors fail to consider the risks, ID systems can themselves threaten human rights, particularly the right to privacy. They can become tools for surveillance by the state and the private sector; they can exclude, rather than include.The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and The World Bank
There are thus risks in the implementation of an ID scheme - not only that it fails to meet the promise of SDG 16.9, but that it also builds a system for surveillance and exclusion. It is thus essential to critically engage with the interpretation of the goal, and the uses to which it has been put.
The United Nations is not the only supranational body lobbying for digital identity. In January 2021, the World Economic Forum met for their annual meeting to discuss the "Davos Agenda." As TLAV previously reported, the January meeting was focused on restoring trust and outlining the plan for The Great Reset. In the lead up to the January 2021 meeting the WEF published an article titled "How digital identity can improve lives in a post-COVID-19 world."
The article notes, "while government's role is key, regulators have understood that they don't hold all the cards and that solutions are needed across the public and private sectors. Digital identity trust frameworks led by governments working with the private sector are emerging." This discussion of "frameworks led by governments working with the private sector" is exactly the public-private partnership the WEF has been promoting for decades.
We should also remember that the WEF was one of the first organizations to begin promoting the idea of vaccine passports as part of a "new normal." The WEF would officially announce The Great Reset initiative in June 2020, only 3 months into the COVID-19 panic.
Of course, the WEF's Great Reset plan is ultimately a refinement of the UN's Agenda 2030 and SDGs. Thus it should come as no surprise that the UN is also working on a form of digital identity. The UN Digital Solutions Centre (UN DSC) has developed an "innovative digital identity solution for UN personnel."
The UN DSC, a pilot project of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), says they are working on a suite of digital solutions that can be shared among UN Agencies to "transform common business operations and streamline time-consuming transactional tasks."
The UN Digital ID will use blockchain and some form of biometrics. It has been described as a digital wallet for UN personnel. The UN DSC website describes the project as "based on a blockchain, biometrics and a mobile app solution, this pilot will look to offer a unique digital ID for every UN employee for end-to-end lifecycle management from on-boarding through to retirement that will be immutable, protected, transparent and portable."
While the UN and WEF have been promoting the acceptance of digital identity, the World Bank has been funding the development of such programs as part of the Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative. The World Bank is funding digital biometric ID programs in Mexico, pushing digital ID in poorer countries with the ostensible goal of providing legal identity to the 1.1 billion people who do not currently have one.
Luis Fernando García, the director of the Mexican digital rights organization R3D, says the programs are being funded by those interested in exploiting Mexico's human data. "Sophisticated intelligence agencies in rich countries are delighted that poor countries are creating these databases of people that they can exploit for their benefit. They have offensive capabilities that allow them to attack, obtain, and collect information that less-developed countries create through these databases," he stated in a 2021 interview.
Like many other Global South national identity projects — whether in Kenya, Uganda, or Mexico — the World Bank is behind it. The World Bank is giving Mexico a loan of $225 million to implement the system. It is not promoting this approach in Germany or Canada or the U.S.: countries that do not have a national identity system. But they are promoting it in the Global South, which is very telling.At the same time an alliance of Microsoft, GAVI — the Global Vaccine Alliance which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — and the Rockefeller Foundation have organized their efforts under the ID2020 project. The ID2020 project is an attempt to create digital identification for every single person on the planet. In 2018, Microsoft announced a formal partnership with the ID2020 project at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The usual cast of characters — the WEF, the UN, the World Bank, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation — have spent the recent years lobbying for the need to create a digital identity for every person on the planet. During the COVID-19 crisis, these organizations promoted the use of vaccine passports, which itself is a form of a digital identity. Now, they are poised to use economic turmoil and fears of pandemic 2 to promote the value of digital identity, whether to receive a digital currency in exchange for dollars, or to prove vaccination status. One way or another, the Technocrats will force their digital identity prisons on the masses.
Colonization 3.0 and the Future of Identity
The colonization of the Americas and Africa took place in the obvious forms — physical slavery, murder, rape, erasing of language, customs, and culture, etc. — and in less obvious ways — psychological trauma, isolation, loss of identity. The exploits of the European empires were the first wave of the colonization, with later colonization in the form of weaponized financial aid and assistance designed to trap developing nations in debts which require them to sell their natural wealth and resources.
Now, digital colonization is on the horizon. Once again, Africa and Latin America are on the list of targets for digital id schemes. As Impakter Magazine reported, there are plans for placing infant identity on a blockchain so there may be a permanent record of the person. These programs are already taking place in South Africa. Dr. Aaron Ramodumo says the country is on a "progressive transition" towards using biometrics for an infant identity with unique ID numbers.
South Africa's new program will begin in 2024, and provide capabilities for palm prints, fingerprint, footprint, face and iris biometrics. Ramodumo told Biometric Update he hopes it will be available for infants soon. "While we want to build a policy around biometric capture of infants and children, we still have not made a selection of the specific technology," Ramodumo said. "And that continues to be a subject of research, and I hope researchers will provide other options to choose from."
Another organization which has been calling for a "legal identity" in Africa is ID4Africa. Coincidentally, the organization received 3 grants totaling $600,000 USD from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2019 and 2021.
Despite the attempts to colonize Africa with digital identity, there is some hope. In late 2021, Kenya's digital ID program, the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), was ruled illegal by the highest court because the government did not clearly establish the data privacy risks, nor did they outline a strategy for measuring and mitigating risks.
Ultimately, the crux of this discussion centers around identity and what is needed for a person to operate in the world today. For example, in many nations a person already cannot open a bank account, attend school, rent a house, take out a loan, or drive a vehicle legally without presenting some form of identification. These are conditions that many people in the modern world have come to accept as norms. However, there is a growing skepticism of the incoming digital systems, and, in some cases, even the "traditional" systems most people are familiar with.
Why should we have to show a government approved ID to be recognized as a person? Why must we submit to the government sanctioned identity if we do choose to carry a form of identity (digital or physical)?
These are important questions to ask and the assumptions we hold must be questioned. As we push further into the digital world of 2030, I encourage all readers to alert your friends and family to the dangers posed by digital identity. Help them understand how digital id will inevitably be connected to digital currency, and eventually, a social credit score. This infrastructure, along with widespread facial recognition cameras, will be the invisible enforcement arm of the Technocratic State. Together, facial recognition, digital identity, digital currency, and social credit scores represent a giant leap forward towards digital totalitarianism.