According to the Tanzania Red Cross, flooding has caused extensive damage in the districts of Rungwe and Kyela in Mbeya Region and Ileje in Songwe Region.. Over 400 homes have been damaged and 318 completely destroyed. Other buildings including schools and religious buildings have also been damaged.Communities in Kyela district have been particularly badly affected. Kyela local government authority reported 5 people had died, 21 were injured and 5 more are missing. More than 630 households (around 3,150 people) have been displaced and are staying in different evacuation sites including schools and public buildings.