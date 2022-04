© AP



In a video condemning Russians as fascists, Ukraine's Twitter account showed wartime emperor Hirohito alongside Mussolini and Hitler.The Ukrainian government apologized to Japan after it released an anti-Russian video ending with a shot of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Emperor Hirohito, describing the three as fascists.The video, first posted nearly a month ago, condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin and describes the Russian political system as "ruscism." It closes with images of Germany's Hitler, Italy's Mussolini, and Japan's Hirohito, along with the textUkraine's official Twitter account publicly apologized on Monday too.An edited version of the video with Hirohito's image removed was then posted.The diplomatic misstep comes amid a broader effort by Ukraine to appeal to Western powers for support by tying the country's struggle to the events of the Second World War.Yet Ukraine, which has integrated openly neo-Nazi militias into its national military, has also compared its wartime struggles with those of Nazi Germany. In a Twitter post calling on Western powers to impose a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, the country's parliament compared the bombing of Kharkov in March with allied air raids on Hamburg in 1943, rather than the bombings of any allied cities.Japan has condemned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, and has imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. Tokyo has also broken with decades of pacifism and sent non-lethal military aid to Kiev.