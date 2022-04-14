"Death awaits you all!"A bizarre video posted to social media shows a woman who is meant to represent Ukraine mock-executing a Russian soldier on camera as she performs an ISIS-style rant about "reaping a bloody harvest."Yes, really.The woman, later identified as Ukrainian actress Andrianna Kurilets, then kicks the man to the floor who is bleeding profusely from his neck before stating, "Welcome to hell!""In the ad, Kurilets voices extremist statements and cuts a man's throat with a sickle while smiling. This video has been circulated on social networks and contains explicit hate speech, as well as threat," said the Committee.Perhaps if you want to convince the world of the need to 'support Ukraine', don't do so by literally mimicking vile ISIS propaganda videos.Just a thought.