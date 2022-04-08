The Propaganda Environment

We don't understand how it's possible in modern life to bomb a children's hospital. People cannot believe that it's true.

Increasingly, Ukrainians are confronting an uncomfortable truth: [. . .] Virtually every neighbourhood in most cities has become militarized, some more than others, making them potential targets for Russian forces trying to take out Ukrainian defenses.

March 31st will go down in the history of our settlement, the entire territorial community as a day of liberation from the Russian orcs [...] a great victory in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov battalion walked through the remnants of a Russian military convoy in the recently liberated town of Bucha. [...] For the past five weeks, photographers with The New York Times and other news organizations throughout Ukraine have chronicled the invasion.

Azov has been active in the last month. In particular, its well-oiled PR machine has been producing Ukraine's arguably best-quality war videos [...] Azov, which takes its name from the Azov Sea, first joined the fight against separatists around the city of Mariupol and has been based there since then. [...] The battalion has enjoyed patronage of Ukraine's controversial minister Arsen Avakov and several Ukrainian oligarchs, some of them of Jewish descent.

The institutions, mechanisms and rulings that combine to form so-called international law are worthless. There is no justice to be found anywhere within a system that is shaped by nothing but hard-nosed realpolitik. It is just another weapon to be used in a global power struggle. International law, as it stands, is no law at all.

The US Bio-lab Conspiracy Theory

Information marked or designated by the U.S. Department of Defense as "sensitive" should be withheld from public disclosure by the Government of Ukraine.

Developing, testing and fielding [using] offensive and defensive technologies

The Russian propaganda machine is so engaged in sowing disinformation [...] The conspiracy theory began in seeming obscurity. [...] [T]his theory was just a remix of an allegation that Moscow has made for years. [...] This disinformation laid the groundwork for the QAnon-linked conspiracy theory about Ukrainian bio-labs.

The very core of the story is true: the Department of Defense funds biological research and laboratories in Ukraine. [...] Washington insists that it does not fund biological weapons research anywhere.

[W]e call on relevant sides to ensure the safety of these labs. The US, in particular, as the party that knows the labs the best, should disclose specific information as soon as possible, including which viruses are stored and what research has been conducted. [...] The US has 336 biological labs in 30 countries under its control. [...] What is the true intention of the US? [...] [T]he US has kept stonewalling, and even dismissing the international community's doubts as spreading disinformation. Besides, the US has been standing alone in obstructing the establishment of a Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) verification mechanism and refusing verification of its biological facilities [...] This has led to deeper concern of the international community. Once again we urge the US to give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification.

There are processes and controls within the U.S. Executive Branch [...] that operate to ensure that plans and programs under those departments' and agencies' purview remain consistent with U.S. international obligations. [...] All U.S. activities during the reporting period were consistent with the obligations set forth in the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). [...] Russian accusations are groundless.

The stuff that you're hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their [Russia's] playbook.

The Rapid Response Mechanism & the Trusted News Initiative

"We commit to take concerted action in responding to foreign actors who seek to undermine our democratic societies [...] We recognize that such threats, particularly those originating from state actors, are not just threats to G7 nations, but to international peace and security and the rules-based international order."

Hostile state activity will be met with a rapid and unified G7 response. [...] The move will also see hostile states publicly 'called out' for their egregious behaviour - with coordinated international attribution of cyber and other attacks.

The partnership focuses on moments of potential jeopardy. [...] Partners alert each other to high risk disinformation so that content can be reviewed promptly by platforms, whilst publishers ensure they don't unwittingly share dangerous falsehoods.

Resources developed by public service broadcasters such as the Trusted News Initiative show huge potential as a framework in which public and private sector can come together to ensure verified, quality news provision. [...] The Government and online harms regulator should use the TNI to 'join up' approaches to public media literacy and benefit from shared learning regarding misinformation and disinformation. It should do this in a way that respects the independence from Government.

A political system in which those in power have complete control and do not allow people freedom to oppose them.

Rampant Censorship And the End of Representative Democracy

Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country [...] [W]e have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK. As a result we have revoked RT's UK broadcasting licence.