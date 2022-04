© AP / Liu Zheng



Beijing won't listen to US accusations while Washington commits war crimes and coerces the world, foreign ministry spokesman says.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has lashed out at the EU and US for criticizing its domestic and foreign policies.Wang told reporters at a press conference on Monday. Citing the US' military interventions in the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, Wang stated that WashingtonIn addition to sanctioning a number of top International Criminal Court officials in 2020, the US maintains the 'Hague Invasion Act ',Wang then accused the US of using its economic might to coerce countries "whether they are big or small, faraway or nearby, friend or foe," citing five decades of US sanctions on Cuba and four decades of such measures on Iran.he added, likely referring foremost to the US' recent decision to undermine a nuclear submarine deal between France and Australia to further its 'AUKUS' alliance with the UK and Australia. China has repeatedly condemned this alliance as an American effort to build an "Asia-Pacific version of NATO."Wang declared.Wang's accusations, while incendiary, were not made out of the blue. Last week, US and EU officials held their third 'Dialogue on China', after which they issued a joint press release accusing Beijing ofregarding the conflict in Ukraine, "recent incidents of economic coercion," and alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur people in Xinjiang, all of which China denies.The statement also called on China to peacefully resolve its disputes with Taiwan in accordance with the UN charter, and not to circumvent the US and EU sanctions on Russia. That's despite the fact that those restrictions were imposed by the West unilaterally and have nothing to do with UN mechanisms put in place for such measures, leading Moscow to brand the move "illegal."